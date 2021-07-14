ELKHART — July’s ArtWalk theme “Moving Images” features approximately 20 artists on Main Street in downtown Elkhart.
Elkhart ArtWalk takes place every second Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. until October, including today, according to a news release.
Participants can for the ArtWalk signs stationed outside participating businesses. ArtWalk Passports are available at all participating businesses, and include a map of featured artists and musicians. Visitors can work their way down Main Street and Lexington Avenue to visit participating businesses where local artists will display and sell their artwork.
For more information, a full list of participating artists and musicians, and for dining and shopping recommendations, visit ElkhartArtWalk.com.
