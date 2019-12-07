GOSHEN — Handcrafted Christmas tree ornaments lined a table at the Goshen Jewelers Guild this weekend, for sale at the cost of a donation to support arts education for local youths.
The guild held its annual ornament sale Saturday, and the proceeds raised are set to benefit the Boys & Girls Club’s art program.
The 12 members of the guild were asked to either make their own ornaments or donate $25 to the cause. Members weren’t limited on how many items they could create, using, for the most part, equipment and tools to fabricate and cast ornaments at the guild’s workshop.
What went on display was a variety of pieces with different designs and styles, made from materials like copper or brass as well as enamel.
About four customers were ready and waiting to browse the selections when 9 a.m. hit and the door opened to the guild’s second-floor space at the Goshen Farmers’ Market, 212 W. Washington St., Harder said. One woman, a returning customer, made sure to arrive early.
“One came 15 minutes early, and I told her she had to come back, she wanted first pick,” Harder said, explaining the woman purchases ornaments from the sale each year and gives them to family members.
In lieu of a price tag, customers could buy the ornaments by donating a suggested $25 to the Boys & Girls Club fundraiser, but donors weren’t limited to that amount. Harder said people can give more than that, and donations usually range from $25 to $100.
She expected to raise around $500 to $600 from the event.
The sale was in its eighth year after starting in 2012, Harder said.
