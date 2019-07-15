Ivy Tech adds to campus near Elkhart

GOSHEN — Ivy Tech Community College has expanded its campus near Elkhart slightly.
The school recently purchased a property surrounded by the campus grounds along C.R. 18, west of C.R. 17, County Planning Manager Jason Auvil told the Elkhart County Commissioners Monday.
Auvil said Ivy Tech wants to add the property to the campus as an accessory structure to be used for maintenance and grounds, which required a rezoning. Ivy Tech sought to update the half-acre lot from agricultural to a mixed-use residential development plan.
Commissioners Mike Yoder and Frank Lucchese approved the request. Suzanne Weirick recused herself from the vote, noting she’s a member of the Ivy Tech board.
The commissioners also approved a few other rezoning requests during their meeting.
They included:
• An agricultural development plan as Josh and Kathy Welker intend to add a garden and landscaping center on vacant land along C.R. 45 near the C.R. 17 overpass;
• An update to Smart Cabinery’s development plan to install a large new sign at the business, 70680 C.R. 23, in New Paris;
• And a uniform agricultural zone for property Dennis Chupp purchased from Brookins Farms and Fernbrook LLC along Ind. 15, near C.R. 142.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also Monday, bids were opened for a project to install fiber optic lines from Bristol to Middlebury.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie read two proposals, with South Bend-based Hoosierland Excavating bidding $646,745, and Direct Line Communications Inc. of Mishawaka bidding $739,661.
The commissioners accepted the bids for the county Highway Department to review and make a recommendation.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
