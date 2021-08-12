I’ve spent part of the last two weeks being a ‘tourist’ of sorts in our Michiana area, and it’s been such fun!
First, my BFF Deb and I took an overnight mid-week trip to Grand Haven, Michigan. I’ve always wanted to check it out and compare it to one of my favorite beach towns, South Haven, so that was part of the purpose of the trip, aside from just getting away.
I booked us a room at the Harbor House Inn and I asked if it was on the beach.
“Oh yes, right across the street”, I was told.
Well, the lake WAS right across the street but the beach was a couple of miles down the road. For the price of the room I wasn’t happy about that, but it was a nice place with a nice view.
Of course ‘stuff’ happens when Deb and I get together and this was no exception. I asked the innkeeper if there was a key to the French doors leading from our room to the porch that we could use as it’d be more convenient than having to traipse through the lobby. She gave me one but when Deb tried to use it, it wouldn’t fit in one lock and got stuck in the deadbolt lock.
We were struggling to get it out and I looked at Deb and said, “Seriously? We’ve been here five minutes and we’re going to have to call maintenance?” We laughed but thankfully with a few more tugs on the key we were able to get it out on our own.
We had dinner at a restaurant with a view and later headed down to the beach to watch the sunset over the lake and lighthouse. We took some gorgeous photos. Back at the room we mapped out our plan for the next day.
I set my alarm to wake up to see the sunrise over the lake — from the porch anyway — then we’d hit the beach come back and change and check out and go shopping on the way out of town.
Well, you know what they say about best laid plans. I went on the trip with a full-blown head cold and did not sleep well that night so when my alarm went off I turned it off. When Deb got up she said it was only 60 degrees — too cold for the beach — and since I was dragging that morning we lounged around until it was almost check out time, donned our bathing suits, went to town first and then the beach.
It was perfect sunbathing weather and I personally could’ve stayed at least another hour—the sun was warm, temps in mid-70’s and it was breezy but not terribly windy like my last beach trip.
The beach at Grand Haven was really nice. Deb said to her a beach is a beach but there are differences — in sand texture and color, how big the beach is, etc. Grand Haven had several beach volleyball courts.
So if I’m going to compare Grand Haven to South Haven I think beach-wise they’re comparable. There’s way more boat traffic near South Haven beach because of the harbor — boats coming in and off the lake. I didn’t walk out on the lighthouse pier like I pretty much always do in South Haven so can’t compare that but Grand Haven has a double lighthouse.
I think I like the town area of South Haven better. I felt it had more touristy shops and more restaurant choices than Grand Haven had.
So now I’ve visited four Lake Michigan beach towns — South Haven, Grand Haven, St. Joe and New Buffalo — that are within a day’s drive (although I prefer to stay overnight at South Haven and Grand Haven). I’ve also been to the Dunes and Michigan City but it’s been years and years so I won’t include those now.
As far as the actual beaches, New Buffalo is probably my least favorite — the other three are comparable. New Buffalo and South Haven have a lot of boat traffic in and out near the beach so if you like watching boats come in and out those two would be best for you.
The New Buffalo lighthouse is right on the beach — I’m not sure if it’s an actual working lighthouse or not, the other three lighthouses are on piers. Grand Haven and St. Joseph have double lighthouses.
New Buffalo has a famous burger restaurant — Redamak’s. St. Joe’s Silver Beach has Silver Beach pizza that I highly recommend and concession stands on the beach. Grand Haven had food trucks in the beach parking lot. South Haven also has concession stands on the beach and lots of restaurant choices nearby.
Silver Beach has the added bonus of the carousel (which unfortunately wasn’t operating yet when my granddaughter was here).
Distance-wise Silver Beach at St. Joe is the closest at 55 miles (from New Paris), South Haven at 67 miles, New Buffalo at 68 and Grand Haven at 110 miles.
So if I were to rate my overall favorites St. Joe and South Haven are real close for number one but I’ll give it to St. Joe for the carousel, the pizza place and the fact that it’s closest. My ratings (not that you asked) are 1) Silver Beach at St. Joe (2) South Haven (3) Grand Haven and (4) New Buffalo.
Now that you have my recommendations there’s still plenty of time (despite the fact that many schools are back in session) to hit the beach!
