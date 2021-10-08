ISP accepting applications for motor carrier inspectors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for motor carrier inspector positions.
The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in Lowell, West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour, according to an ISP news release. Inspectors enforce both state and federal regulations pertaining to commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana.
Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier Inspector School scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2022 and conclude on April 15 of that year. The training will be conducted Monday through Friday at the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Indianapolis. Housing will be provided.
During the training, trainees will develop skills including emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first-aid, post-crash investigations, and truck inspections.
To participate in the selection process, applicants for the position of motor carrier inspector must meet the following basic requirements:
- Be a United States citizen.
- Be at least 21 years old by April 15, 2022.
- Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.
- Possess a valid drivers license.
- Be required to pass a physical agility test, oral interview, polygraph exam, and a background investigation.
- Be required to complete a medical exam, a psychological exam, and a drug test.
- Geographical proximity to the scale facility may be a factor in the selection process.
Trainees are paid during the MCI school and are provided with all necessary equipment. The starting salary is $34,987 and will increase to $36,031 at the end of the first year of employment and to $39,114 at the end of the second year of employment, the release said. Over the next ten years with step increases in pay, a Motor Carrier Inspector may reach an annual salary of $52,812. A retirement program will be available through PERF.
To apply, visit the ISP website at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (Indianapolis time), Thursday, Oct. 28.
