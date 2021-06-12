NAPPANEE — A local manufacturer is expanding.
On Friday afternoon, inTech hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility at 29286 C.R. 52. The facility, to be built by R. Yoder Construction, will include new manufacturing facilities for inTech’s RV, motorsports, and custom trailer operations.
The RV manufacturing facility will provide inTech with 150,000-square-feet of manufacturing space and includes a buildout for a small interior office, according to a news release. The project also includes an attached two-story corporate office building.
The event included a welcome from Nate Yoder, director of Business Development, for R. Yoder, as well as remarks from R. Yoder General Manager Steven Clark, Jeff Kitson, president of the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce, and Adam Maxwell, Owner and CEO of inTech.
“We have been working toward this day for some time and are very excited to see the project moving forward,” Maxwell said the release. “The new facilities will allow inTech to provide more unique products and grow the inTech family of employees and customers. We are truly excited for this next phase.”
