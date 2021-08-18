INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a new Public Health Commission on Wednesday tasked with evaluating Indiana’s public health infrastructure and creating a list of recommended improvements by late next summer.
“The task ahead couldn’t be more important and the time of the work that’s going to be conducted couldn’t be more pressing,” Holcomb said. “You could say that this is our Achilles’ heel.”
The commission will be co-chaired by former state Sen. Luke Kenley and Judy Monroe, the former state health commissioner under Gov. Mitch Daniels.
Commission subgroups will analyze governance of public health, emergency preparedness, funding, workforce, data collection and working with children. Though the commission will analyze the state’s response to COVID-19, Holcomb said the group would review the overall public health systems’ weaknesses and strengths.
Indiana ranks in the bottom 10 nationwide for several health factors, including smoking and obesity. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said these behaviors combined with healthy food and access to stable jobs or stable housing contribute to the overall health of individuals.
“The best way to improve Hoosier health and reduce those disparities is to focus on those behaviors and those circumstances that can prevent issues before they require medical care,” Box, who will serve as the secretary of the commission, said. “We fully expect this work to result in recommendations for updates to our public health statues and we look forward to working with our legislators to improve Indiana’s public health system.”
Two possible avenues to explore would be combining certain health department services across multiple counties, such as a food inspector, and how to address workforce shortages in medical fields.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Holcomb said. “We’ve been a little busy in the health arena but it exposed the absolute need to a take a more holistic and long-term (approach).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.