INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society recently announced it is the recipient of the Best Practices Award from the Association of Midwest Museums.
The award, presented to IHS at AMM’s annual conference, recognizes IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program for its support of regional historical societies, museums and sites across the state, including Elkhart County.
Elkhart County alone has previously received eight grants for a total of $105,180.
Created in 2016 with support from a $3.48 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program provides grants and workshops to Indiana organizations, allowing them to raise the bar when caring for the state’s history, according to the agency. The grants help meet high-priority needs while workshops provide education on fundraising. IHS assigns each organization a personal coach to provide resources and feedback.
To date, the Heritage Support Grants program has offered 11 grant opportunities and awarded more than $2.6 million in total funding to 100 organizations in 57 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Projects include the replacement of leaky roofs and restoration of historic paintings to the digitization of unique collection materials.
IHS is evaluating the Heritage Support Grants program, with information about future grant and educational opportunities to be shared in 2020. For more information about the program, the AMM Best Practices Award or other IHS offerings, call 317-232-1882 or visit indianahistory.org.
