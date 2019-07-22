Incentives meant to lure bus drivers to Goshen Schools

GOSHEN — Faced with an ongoing shortage of bus drivers both locally and across the nation, Goshen school board members Monday approved a number of new incentives aimed at attracting more bus drivers to the school district.
“With the ongoing shortage of qualified bus drivers both at GCS and industry wide, we have been reviewing pay, benefits, and incentives in an effort to recruit and retain drivers, aides and other transportation staff,” Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance at Goshen Community Schools, said in introducing the topic Monday.
A total of four new incentives were approved by the board Monday, the first of which involved a planned bump in the pay bus drivers will receive from transporting students during field trips.
“One of the recommendations we’re bringing to you for initial recommendations are to increase the field trip pay to $15 an hour effective with the 2019/20 school year,” Kitchen told the board. “We believe that’s comparable to the market around us, plus it will help us get a larger pool for those extra athletic trips and things like that.”
Don Graves, director of transportation at GCS, offered a similar sentiment in expressing his support for the recommended pay bump Monday evening.
“We’re asking our drivers to safely transport our children to and from activities, to and from the school, and there are not a whole lot of people who can do this job. They’re licensed professionals in the jobs that they do,” Graves said. “So we just want to make them feel appreciated, and this is one way that we can do that while also trying to get more drivers into our pool.”
Next to be approved was a planned review of the pay structure of the school corporation’s bus drivers with the overall goal of decreasing complexity while at the same time increasing transparency.
According to Kitchen, the school corporation’s current system includes hourly, daily and longevity rates which when taken together can sometimes be difficult for staff to gain an accurate view of their hourly rate.
“The way our pay structure is set up is a little bit complex, which was typical a few years back when it was put into place,” Kitchen told the board. “But we’re seeking to get rid of the complexity and have a clear idea exactly what their hourly wage is so that drivers are comparing it to the local areas, because we are considerably on the high end of the market, but it’s difficult to tell because it’s not as transparent with the hourly rate, plus the daily rate, and all of that. So we’re looking for a little bit of a less complex system.”
Also approved as part of the bus driver discussion was a plan to implement new uniform shirts for the school corporation’s bus drivers.
“We’re going to ask the drivers for their input whether that’s T-shirts, polos, something that will say Goshen Community Schools Transportation Department and identify them in their profession,” Kitchen said of the plan. “The transportation department will coordinate with drivers to bring a shirt selection proposal for approval by October.”
Lastly, board members Monday approved a new safety incentive where bus drivers will be awarded a special GCS Transportation jacket for remaining accident-free over a specified period of time.
“We’re looking at a really nice Goshen Community Schools Transportation jacket to award to those drivers at the end of the 2019/20 school year who are accident-free, both with the equipment and personally, so slips and falls, that kind of thing,” Kitchen explained.
A LITTLE STRESSFUL
Asked how short the school corporation actually is when it comes to bus drivers, Graves noted that he is currently down five drivers on the primary driver list, which means that the department has had to pull from its small supply of substitute drivers to cover all the normal routes.
“So we’re in a bit of a crunch,” Graves told the board. “There are some school systems that are not, and they offer a little bit more than what we currently do right now. So we want to get to that level. So it makes it a little stressful.”
Along those lines, Kitchen explained that she and Graves are currently working with the transportation department’s software provider to see if any additional efficiencies can be found in terms of bus routes, etc.
“Perhaps we may be able to collapse some routes or find some better efficiencies, and we hope to be able to maybe meet in the middle somewhere,” Kitchen said. “We do have a couple drivers in the pipeline to hire, and we have one trainer right now. We hope to expand the number of trainers that we have, because that’s a bottleneck. So all types of things we’re looking at.”
Alan Metcalfe, assistant superintendent in charge of elementary education at GCS, also noted that while it may not be ideal, the school corporation is also looking at the possibility of additional staggered school start times and schedule shifts as a possible way to ease the bus driver shortage moving forward.
“That is something we are continuing to look at,” Metcalfe told the board. “One thing that will be coming up, and I know it’s out there on the radar, but with the new (intermediate) school starting, how will we be able to transport the students we need to transport in a timely manner, and it might come to some schedule shifts. Our hope is that we get enough drivers where that would not be necessary, but we’ll start the planning on that.”
