2019 IN REVIEW: Homelessness is top story, with Main Street changes and city election second and third

GOSHEN — 2019 was a year that brought new faces to government, decamped the city’s homeless at Shanklin and Abshire parks and returned ownership of Main Street to the city government.
Those topics made up the top three stories the staff of The Goshen News covered this year.
The Top 10 stories are:
1. The ongoing efforts to find housing and assistance solutions for the city’s homeless
There has been a large homeless population in Goshen for years, and these people who live in tents and vehicles became a concern in late 2018 when advocates began lobbying city government for a permanent shelter for men.
Then in January, when the temperatures plunged, steps were taken to offer aide.
On Jan. 3 the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network and other Goshen organizations, collectively known as the Goshen Homeless Coalition, partnered with Faith Mission, based in Elkhart, to operate an overnight warming shelter at the network’s shelter for women and children on South Third Street.
Also in January, the Interfaith Hospitality Network won zoning clearance from the city to operate its emergency homeless shelter at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church without any limits to its hours.
In March, the coalition assessed its actions from earlier in the year and determined the shelter saved lives because in late January temperatures in Goshen dropped to the dangerous level of -20.
It was a clear, short-term success,” Goshen City Council member Julia King said. “We provided shelter for people who needed it.”
But the homeless saga was just beginning. As the weather warmed in April and May, the homeless set up tents and improvised shelters in Shanklin Park along the millrace and a smaller camp was in a wooded area in Abshire Park. Some of those living in the Shanklin camp caused trouble, according to nearby neighbors, who complained to city officials. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman then announced in May that the homeless camp had to go, setting a June 3 deadline for the removal of tents and shelters.
That action was opposed by advocates for the homeless, who held protests along South Third Street and asked the mayor and organizations in the city to create a permanent shelter for the city’s homeless and work to provide low-cost housing in the city if they were going to remove the camps.
“We’ve been working with this homeless tent city group for two years, and we’ve had a lot of progress. But we still need a lot of affordable housing, we need transitional housing, we need (a) low-barrier shelter, etc.,” advocate Julie Kramer said at a protest on May 25. “Our homeless have a lot of needs, and we have a lot of people homeless who should not be homeless. Many of them have jobs, but they can’t find any affordable place to live. So, for today’s rally, the goal is to find those people out there who are willing to invest in low-income housing, affordable housing, etc. We need landlords to step up and start reaching out to the people who are on the lower-income bracket so that they have access to housing that they can actually afford.”
The homeless coalition and the city administration set up tables in the millrace powerhouse and offered housing, health and other aid to the camp’s residents. As the eviction date arrived, all the campers had left the parks.
The efforts to provide winter shelter for the city’s homeless population continued this fall. In October, the City Council was in favor of spending $18,000 over the next two winters to help pay for security at temporary shelters that will be operated by the Homeless Coalition.
“If you remember, last winter, we had quite the issue with homelessness throughout the winter,” Mayor Stutsman told the council members in October. “We did a quick emergency shelter, and so the Homeless Coalition and several other people are trying to make sure that we’re prepared for next year. It has kind of come to the realization that an actual shelter at this point, the money is not there — the ability to have the money to staff it, etc. — and it’s a much bigger project than just building a place to put people. So, they’ve been looking at some different options, and they have sent a request to the city of Goshen for some funding help.”
2. City takes over Main Street
When the new U.S. 33 North Connector Route through Goshen was constructed in 2018 by the Indiana Department of Transportation, that moved the highway’s route off of Main Street. The highway agency also agreed to return the maintenance and ownership of Main Street through downtown to the city. City officials then began planning improvements and changes to the street. Those changes include repairing some of the sidewalks that were broken and lifted by the landscape trees along the street; replacing some curbing and pedestrian ramps at intersections; reducing the driving lanes from four to two; changing to angled parking; addition of striping at ‘bump outs;” removing traffic signals at Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets, lowering the speed limit to 25 mph; and resurfacing the street.
In June, the city’s plan commission rejected its share of funding for the project, with members saying the public did not support it. Then, after Mayor Stutsman appealed to the commission, the vote was reversed.
In August, work began on the sidewalks, curb and ramp improvements.
3. Goshen city election
The Goshen city primary and general elections set the stage for new faces to serve in city government.
Before the May primary, the Republican party first lost a mayoral candidate who had filed his candidacy but did not live in the city. William Gard Jr. listed a Blackport Drive as his home address, but the resident of that address notified election officials that Gard did not live there. He withdrew his candidacy.
Then, long-time Republican, Terry T. Snyder filed his candidacy for mayor in February. However, Snyder, 77, died in April. His name remained on the ballot for the primary. The Republican party declined to slate a candidate to replace him in the general election, assuring Democrat incumbent Jeremy Stutsman and victory.
The party did slate Mark Huser as a candidate in the council’s District 4 race. He lost to Democrat Megan Eichorn.
The general election resulted in Republican Matt Schrock winning by one vote over Democrat Jennifer Shell. Shell asked for a recount, but the total of 248 votes for Schrock and 247 votes for her was upheld. Independent Rafael Correa had 33 votes in that race.
The election also resulted in Republican Angie McKee being ousted as clerk-treasurer. Former City Council member Adam Scharf, the Democrat, won the contest with 2,625 votes to McKee’s 2,222 votes.
Scharf is scheduled to be sworn into office Wednesday at noon. City Council members will take their oaths a the council meeting Jan. 7.
4. Goshen Theater renovation
The long-planned renovation of the historic Goshen Theater began in May with the first phase of construction. Phase I involves about $4.2 million in work to modernize the structure. The first phase also includes a $1 million endowment for the theater’s future operation.
The first phase was expected to be completed in February, then, an anonymous family added $1 million in December to their previous donation to the renovation. The additional money, according to theater board members, will allow for more improvements, including new and larger seats, repair of the plaster ceiling and new paint and carpet.
No new date for the completion of Phase I has been announced.
5. Eastern equine encephalitis emergency
The mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis virus was found in mosquitoes in Elkhart County in mid-summer. By September, state health officials were urging local people to take precautions to avoid mosquitoes and reduce their breeding areas. Later in September the potentially deadly virus had been found in horses in Elkhart and LaGrange counties and health officials in Elkhart County said three people were being tested for the disease.
On Sept. 27 Elkhart County and LaGrange county commissioners announced they had authorized aerial spraying of mosquito breeding areas in the counties. On Oct. 1, the Elkhart County Commissioners declared an emergency to accommodate the aerial spraying of an insecticide.
The worst news in the crisis came Oct. 13 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a person in Elkhart County contracted the virus and died as a result.
6. Goshen environmental initiatives
2019 brought several environmental initiatives from Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and the City Council.
In April, Stutsman announced a “45 by 45” program to increase the number of trees in the city. The idea is to plant more trees, which will absorb greenhouse gases.
City Forester Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley told the members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety that in order to reach the 45% tree canopy cover by 2045, the city will need to have between 78,000 and 104,000 trees by that target date. He said the current tree population in Goshen is estimated at 39,000 to 52,000.
On Earth Day, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman asked the Goshen School board to considering partnering with the city government, Goshen College, Goshen Hospital, the chamber of commerce and Everence Financial to create an environmental curriculum to be used in the schools and distributed to the public.
“The community of Goshen has been really pushing for several years for more green projects from city government,” the mayor said. “We are now becoming known for the amount of green projects we do and the effort we put into that. Over the next several years, it is my hope that the city will continue to put more emphasis into green projects and really doing all we can bettering not only the overall nature of our environment, but also our budgets.”
Also in April, the City Council passed a resolution to be more environmentally friendly. The resolution was proposed by the Goshen High School Youth Caucus.
As passed, the resolution calls for the reduction of carbon emissions, increasing energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy, and building up the city’s resiliency to climate change.
Goals include:
• Achieving carbon neutrality by 2035
• Creating an emissions management plan
• Increasing the city’s tree canopy
• Pursuing greenhouse gas assessment and storm water management programs
• Implementing a climate action plan by 2021
• Creating a new city office of sustainability.
Then in June, the city administration hosted an Indiana University student who spent the summer studying the production of greenhouse gases in the city. The study was funded by the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute.
Stutsman then proposed, and the City Council approved, an environmental department that was called for in the earlier environmental resolution. The new department will begin operating in 2020.
The new environmental department will initially consist of two full-time employees who will be shifted from their current positions at the Goshen Parks Department.
“It would be Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, the city forester, and making that into its own department,” Stutsman said in July of the planned employee shift.
In October, the city’s central garage staff purchased an all-electric Tesla 3 car to be used as a testbed for electric cars for department heads and others in city government. The vehicle is expected to reduce carbon emissions and save the city $1,200 on fuel costs annually.
While not a true environmental-initiative, the city used a $30,000 grant in October from the Arbor Day Foundation to plant a community orchard at Abshire Park. The trees planted in the orchard will count toward the "45 by 45" project goal and also provide fresh fruits and nuts to city residents.
7. Death of $20 million Lippert development
A proposed $20 million development for a new Lippert Components industrial complex that would have included a research-and-development component was approved for Goshen southeast side in 2018 after much public comment and some opposition. The project then quietly died in 2019 after a change in command at Lippert and amidst a downturn in recreational vehicle sales.
In June 2018, the City Council approved a new tax increment financing district that would have included the Lippert Components development along C.R. 36, south of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Earlier in March 2018, the council approved annexation of 153 acres for the Lippert project.
News of the death of the plan came at an August City Council meeting when council member Adam Scharf said he saw a “for sale” sign at the property.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman then revealed company officials had told him the project was dead and the property would be sold.
“Lippert really hasn’t made a full statement. We’re dealing with new people now around this. It’s not the same people that were involved when we went through the whole process. But they told us they are not building this somewhere else,” Stutsman said. “They’re just not building it right now.”
Lippert Components never did release a statement on why the project was canceled.
8. Hospital sterilization failure
In November, The Goshen News learned that Goshen Hospital officials had sent a letter to surgery patients earlier that month warning them that one of the hospital’s surgical instrument sterilization technicians had failed to complete one of the required steps in sterilizing surgical instruments. The hospital letter warned patients who had surgery between April 1 and Sept. 30 they may have been exposed to infections, including the hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.
The hospital offered free testing to those patients.
An estimated 1,182 surgical patients may have been exposed, according to a hospital employee.
“While we believe the risk is extremely low, out of the utmost caution, we want to notify you that it is possible that this action may have exposed you to infections. To be very conservative, we want to offer patients free lab testing services to verify the absence or presence of any of these viruses,” the letter stated.
It didn’t take long for lawyers to get involved in the situation. On Nov. 22, a class action lawsuit was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 by surgery patient Linda Gierek through attorney Walter J. Alvarez, who has offices in Crown Point and Hammond, and the Pavlack law office of Indianapolis.
9. Weird weather
2019 got off to a frigid start when a polar vortex descended across the Midwest, dropping temperatures to a dangerous level.
On Jan. 30, local thermometers dipped to -19 degrees Fahrenheit at around 9 a.m., while winds of 25 mph moved the Wind Chill Index to -49 degrees. The low temperature snapped the previous record of -13 set on the same date in 1966. The cold stuck around for a while and schools, businesses and government offices closed.
When spring came, the cold was left behind, but it started to rain and continued to rain often.
The April rainfall was 6.8 inches in April, which was 3.65 inches more than the average.
Rain fell in Goshen on 42 of 74 days, according to data from the National Weather Service. That was 14 days in April, 22 days in May and 6 of the first 13 days in June.
The May 1 to June 30 period ranked as the 11th wettest on record, with 12.17 inches of precipitation. That exceeded what Elkhart County would normally have received during that time by 7.62 inches, county Extension Educator Jeff Burbrink wrote in July.
The wet spring and early summer delayed the planting of crops, caused the cancellation or postponement of outdoor events.
Then on Nov. 11 and 12, a late-fall snowfall set a new record for those dates. An estimated 13 inches of snow fell. The previous record for Nov. 11-12 of 3 1/2 inches was set in 1959.
10. Brody Brown incident
In January, former Goshen police officer Brody Brown pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was later sentenced to a year of probation.
Brown had been arrested in December 2018 following a traffic stop on Elkhart Road at the C.R. 17 overpass. Two other officers — former Goshen Sgt. Kyle Kalb and Elkhart officer Leonard Dolshenko — were with Brown in the vehicle he was driving at the time. Another Goshen officer had stopped Brown while investigating sounds of gunfire coming from the area.
In addition to his sentence, Brown received a 50-day suspension in February. He resigned from the department in October because he failed to complete disciplinary steps ordered in his sentence.
Kalb, meanwhile, resigned in February amid an investigation into allegedly fired shots. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker criticized procedural screw-ups for failing to produce evidence of gunfire, which kept her from filing charges.