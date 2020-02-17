Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day — a day to do something nice for another person at, well, random.
What kind of RAK should you do?
According to randomactsofkindness.org, the options are pretty much endless. But here are a few they suggest:
• Complain less — Begin your day with an attitude of gratitude
• Be polite on the road
• Leave a (good) surprise in a library book
• Donate used towels or blankets to an animal shelter
• Bake someone a cake
• Send a postcard
• Cook and deliver a meal to someone
• Hold a teddy bear drive and give the bears to hospitals, police departments or fire departments to give to children in crisis
• Ask a senior about their past
• Gift an inspirational book
• Write a positive sticky note
• Hand out quarters at the Laundromat
Here are a few others:
• Deliver a bunch of balloons or flowers
• Smile and say hi as you walk past someone
• Pay for someone's meal or drink
• Buy a gift card — for a car wash, as an example — and hand it to someone
• Fill a mug with candy and deliver it to a friend
• Take cupcakes or cookies to work for everyone
A few words on kindness
Rabbi Harold S. Kushner: “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.”
Gandalf in "The Hobbit," “I have found that it is the small everyday deed of ordinary folks that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love."
Author Edith Wharton: “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”
The Dalai Lama: “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”
Poet Maya Angelou: “Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud.”
