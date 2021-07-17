GOSHEN — Preparations are underway for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The clock is ticking for Elkhart County 4-H Fair staff and vendors to open the gates to the public Friday morning. During the last two weeks there has been considerable activity on the fair grounds. Staff have been putting up signs, working on grounds upkeep, final detailing, placing dumpsters, promotion, and cleaning.
Vendors have been on the grounds as well, bringing in their food trailers, hooking up utilities to the units, and cleaning the units.
The fair runs Friday through July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.