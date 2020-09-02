LAGRANGE — Hunter safety is the state required curriculum that must be passed before obtaining an Indiana hunting license. LaGrange County Parks is hosting three Hunter's Safety Education classes for autumn, Sept. 18-19 Pine Knob Park; Oct. 9-10 Dallas Lake Park; Oct. 23-24 Pine Knob Park. Both days of a session must be attended to earn certification. Class times are Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
All participants are requested to wear facial masks. Participants must bring pencils and bring a Saturday lunch. There is no charge for the class. Expenses are paid for with each hunting license sold in Indiana.
Registration is required at https://www.register-ed.com/programs/indiana/103-indiana-hunter-education.
For more information regarding hunting seasons and hunter eligibility, call Indiana Conservation Officers at 260-244-3720. For other questions contact LaGrange County Parks, 260-854-2225, lagrangecountyparks@yahoo.com
