BRISTOL – The Humane Society of Elkhart County has announced two major community initiatives in the coming weeks.
In partnership with Label Logic, Elkhart, the society will be releasing its first pet alert stickers for our community, according to a news release. These stickers will be available for free and can be placed on windows/doors to alert emergency response crews to family pets in the home.
The public is welcome at HSEC at 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, Tuesday at 10 a.m. as the pet alert stickers are unveiled.
“This has been an exciting collaboration with Label Logic, with these stickers, we are able to fill a need that we receive requests for continually” said HSEC Marketing & Outreach Manager Janet Graham in the release.
Interested community members will be able to pick up alert stickers at HSEC during regular business hours at no charge.
In addition, National Clear the Shelters Adoption Campaign begins Monday and runs until Sept. 19.
HSEC will be celebrating August and September with adoption specials as the push will be on to send as many animals home as possible.
“The kitten season and stray animal intake at HSEC has been busy this year and we need to send some HSEC cats and dogs home to make room for incoming animals,” the release said.
