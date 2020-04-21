SHIPSHEWANA — A single-vehicle crash claimed a Howe man’s life northeast of Shipshewana Monday evening.
Trent McDowell, 53, was killed in the crash at 4150 W. Ind. 120 around 6:50 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Police believe McDowell had lost control of his SUV while driving eastbound on Ind. 120. He then drove off the road and struck a tree before the SUV rolled over in an area east of C.R. North 450 West, police said.
McDowell died at the scene from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, and preliminary findings couldn’t determine whether or not alcohol or drugs played a role, according to the release.
