ELKHART — Tonight's meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will be held electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on the provided link: https://coei.webex.com.
The event number is 172 969 1342.
* If the event is asking for a password to register, use: council105
To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting.
The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at traci.adams@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.