As the next generation begins to take over responsibility on the farm, one of the duties is to have the younger partner get their Private Pesticide Applicators Permit.
Any person wishing to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on property they own or rent is required by law to have a Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. A private applicator must pass the Pesticide Core Exam given by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist. In today’s article, I will go through the process to obtain a permit.
The most popular way to take the exam has been to obtain the training manual for the core exam, study at home, and then take the exam at the local Ivy Tech. The manual can be purchased for $40 plus shipping at https://bit.ly/2VeRyUe or by calling 765 494-6794. Manuals are available in English and Spanish.
Once you receive your manual and are ready to take the exam, go to indiana.metrosignup.com online or call 1-877-533-2900 to schedule an appointment to take the exam. The testing sites do change from time to time. The Ivy Tech sites in Elkhart, South Bend and Fort Wayne are currently listed.
Everyone taking the exam at any location must show a government-issued photo ID. Contact the Indiana State Chemist for alternative identification. A person is allowed three attempts to take the exam in 12 months’ time. There is a fee for this exam.
There is a second method to take the exam. Applicants may choose to attend a core training program offered by Purdue Pesticide Programs. These core training sessions are day-long events, usually held at the Purdue campus in West Lafayette, with exam offered at the end of their respective training days.
Call 765-494-6794 to inquire about attending the training/exam option, and while you are calling, don’t forget to order the manual.
There are many other pesticide licensing options for commercial applicators, including for lawn applications, field crops, trees and shrubs, termite control, aquatic weeds, aerial applications and wood destroying insects.
For more information about those categories, visit ppp.purdue.edu.
