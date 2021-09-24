An important project for this year has been an update of our Urban Tree Canopy assessment (UTC).
A similar assessment was last completed eight years ago in 2013. A UTC assessment uses a combination of Geographic Information System (GIS) data about the various aspects of our city (such as land use and zoning, hard surfaces, open ground, waterways, etc.), and high resolution aerial photography.
With these different sets of information, a UTC assessment measures how much of Goshen is covered with tree canopy, assesses how much additional land could be covered with tree canopy, and then makes projections about where tree canopy can be most beneficial.
The Davey Resource Group completed this new assessment for us in the past month, with assistance from the Goshen Engineering and Environmental Resilience Departments. Needless to say, there is a lot of unpacking to do, and a lot interpretation of the analysis which we are just beginning.
One of the most exciting things about this UTC assessment is that we have the 2013 assessment to compare it with. This is the first time we have a former set of information to look at, and the plan – going forward – will be to re-assess our canopy every five years. Regular re-assessment will be very valuable as we work toward our canopy goal of 45%, helping us to track our progress and to direct our efforts.
With that in mind, one of the important take-aways from this 2021 UTC is that we have lost tree canopy. In 2013 our urban tree canopy was measured at 22.3%; our new data shows us at 20.1%.
While this is disappointing, it is not altogether surprising. A key reason for this drop in our canopy percentage is that in the past eight years Goshen’s geographic boundary has grown – by about 880 acres, or 8%. A large majority of that added acreage has little to no canopy on it currently – land that is in agricultural or industrial development.
Adding un-canopied land reduces our canopy percentage; a key question for the data to answer will be how much of the over-all decline in canopy percentage can be attributed to these added acres.
Of course, the follow up question is, what are the other possible reasons for the loss of canopy? We will need to work through the data for answers to this question as well. Yet there are a couple of good leads.
One is the fact that at the time of the original UTC, eight years ago, we were entering the height of the Emerald Ash Borer outbreak in Goshen, and subsequently lost most of our ash tree canopy.
Another possible answer has to do with the fact that we live with an aging urban forest, which means that when we lose trees (storms, maintenance removal, development) we tend to lose the largest, most productive contributors to our urban canopy.
As we explore our new UTC assessment we’ll be able look more closely at the above factors, and likely discover some others, to help us understand the causes for canopy loss. This in turn will point the way to recovering canopy, and then toward increasing our canopy. We are able to see where some of these trends are emerging.
For instance, the assessment points to Prairie View Elementary School (south side of Goshen, along Regent St.), as one of the places where canopy has increased. Some of the reasons that this site stands out are a) it had very little tree population before the 2013 UTC, b) many trees have grown around the school since, and c) it is a large enough parcel for lots of trees to grow on (it had high potential for canopy).
Other sites that stand out in the assessment as showing significant increase tend to be similar to Prairie View Elementary in that they are fairly large, had very little canopy eight years ago, and have been either planted intentionally or trees have been allowed to grow in a volunteer fashion.
There is a lot more to look at regarding these trends. I am especially interested in looking at neighborhoods where we have been doing a lot of planting since 2013, and prior. In some of those neighborhoods the trees are too young to show up in this UTC – they just haven’t had enough time to grow and expand.
Yet I’m guessing as we dig in, we’ll begin to see evidence from some of our older plantings. That will be important; the young trees planted this year, and in past years, are the ones which will be the canopy in years and decades to come.
A great way to support the growth and regrowth of our urban forest is by participating in the Trees For Goshen fundraiser at www.treesforgoshen.org/biking-for-bucks-expand-goshens-tree-canopy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.