Hot weather, rainy day, impact fair attendance

GOSHEN — Despite some 100-degree Heat Index days and an unexpectedly strong deluge that caused a temporary shutdown, organizers are stamping “Success” on the 2019 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
That’s the word from Kristy Ambrosen, marketing coordinator for the fair, who on Saturday expressed her happiness at what she considered yet another big win for the fairgrounds as the final day of the annual 4-H Fair came to a close.
“I mean, the first three days were challenging, just because of weather. We had some heat that we were dealing with, obviously, on those days, and then we ended those three days with a storm that caused us to close the fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. So those were challenging,” Ambrosen said of the slightly rocky early days of this year’s fair. “However, all of that brought in beautiful weather, and we couldn’t have asked for better weather from Monday through the end of the day today. It’s just been perfect.”
Attendance was 183,646, according to information released Sunday. The 2018 total was 196,131.
The weather's impact on attendance is noticeable in the numbers for the first three days of the fair, which were 11,799, 13,513 and 15,000. Then on Monday, as the weather cleared and cooled, attendance jumped to 24,240 and remained in the low- to mid-20,000s for the remaining days of the fair.
Ambrosen noted attendance was 202,000 in 2017 and 183,000 in 2016.
“And of course in 2016, that’s when we started our electronic ticketing system,” Ambrosen explained. “That basically is a very accurate number. I mean, everyone who walks through the gate has a scan, where before it was just a human click of the button."
Reflecting back over the past nine days of this year’s fair, Ambrosen said she is always amazed and thrilled by the outpouring of support provided by the Elkhart County community and beyond.
“I think our fair just proves to be such a wonderful community event. We really had our local community and the regional residents that live in surrounding counties that really came out and supported the fair this year. It was quite evident,” Ambrosen said. “The livestock auction was record-breaking this year, which was fantastic. We’re just so blessed with a community that supports us and supports the fair, and embraces it as their own. And I think it really became evident this year, even with the challenging weather that we had in the first three days. We still had people that came and still supported and helped push those numbers to a good level. So I think that’s really what stands out to me every year.”
On the flip side, Ambrosen said she and her fellow fair organizers are always on the lookout for ways they can improve the fair experience in future years.
“I always think there are definitely things we can improve on each year,” Ambrosen said. “We listen to all the comments that come in via messaging and calls and comments from our community, and we assess those things to see if there are things we can do to make it better, whether it’s in communication, whether it’s in programming, facilities that are provided at the fair, etc. But really there isn’t one thing that I have in my mind right now that is definitely something we need to look at. But we are always looking at ways that we can improve.”
Room to improve or no, Ambrosen said she still feels that the Elkhart County 4-H Fair provides an experience second to none, not just locally, but across the entire country.
“I think our fair stands out as a unique fair in the entire country,” Ambrosen said. “We have such support from our community. They’ll go to bat for us, even when we have challenging weather and other challenges. They step in and do their part to support the fair and the 4-H kids and all the events that we host. It’s just amazing. I think it’s second to none across the country.”
