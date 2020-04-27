GOSHEN — Dr. Steve Hope, deputy superintendent in charge of secondary education for Goshen Community Schools, has been named as interim superintendent for the school corporation effective July 1.
During their meeting Monday evening, Goshen school board members voted unanimously in favor of accepting Hope’s appointment to the interim superintendent position.
With his appointment, Hope will temporarily replace outgoing GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, who earlier this year announced that she will be retiring from the position on June 30.
According to board president Bradd Weddell, while the board had initially planned on searching for a permanent replacement for Woodworth prior to her retirement, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in that search being temporarily put on hold.
Given all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the board’s members ultimately decided it would be in the district’s best interest to appoint an interim superintendent from the district’s existing pool of administrators who will serve in the position for the next six months, and then pick up the search for a permanent replacement at a later date.
“In consultation with the adviser that we were working with through the search committee, it was determined that it was in our best interest to kind of pause our search because of everything that is going on within our community, within our state, and within our country with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Weddell said of the decision Monday. “So, we postponed our search, and we moved forward with looking for an individual to fill the interim superintendent role for Goshen. It is my honor to bring in front of the board our recommendation that we would like to offer the role to Dr. Steve Hope.”
Following Woodworth’s official retirement June 30, Hope will serve as interim superintendent for the district from July 1 through Dec. 31.
“With that, Dr. Hope will take on the normal duties of the superintendent. During that time, we do not intend on backfilling that role. So, we as a board will look for the administration to fill in the gaps there over that six-month period,” Weddell added of Hope’s current role as deputy superintendent. “And, at some point in time, we will determine when it is best suited to move forward with the potential search for a new, full-time superintendent.”
The board’s members agreed, and Hope’s appointment to the position of interim superintendent was approved unanimously.
Following the vote, Hope shared a few words in response to his new appointment.
“I am honored that the GCS school board has appointed me to serve as the interim superintendent. I have thoroughly enjoyed my last three years with Goshen Schools, learning and working with so many of you,” Hope said. “The Goshen community has always been near and dear to me and my wife, Becky, as we have been coming to Goshen to use the walking and biking paths and frequenting the restaurants, many businesses and art scene for many years. Like the Goshen community, the Goshen Community Schools are special because of the dedicated people who are working to make sure our students succeed.”
Hope went on to thank Woodworth for her mentorship and showing him “The Goshen Way” during his time with the school corporation.
“I have come to appreciate ‘The Goshen Way’ of collaborating and communicating with all stakeholders so that we can generate the best ideas to serve our students and families,” Hope said. “We are at our best when everyone is sharing and growing together.
“Dr. Woodworth and I will work together to make sure that this is a smooth transition,” he added. “The Goshen Schools have a long and storied record of excellence. I look forward to working with everyone in the months to come to continue and build on this path of excellence.”
