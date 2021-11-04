FORT WAYNE — The Better Business Bureau serving northern Indiana has issued a warning for consumers about trading card company Panini America out of Irving, Texas.
BBB has received hundreds of complaints from consumers, including at least three in northwest Indiana, claiming Panini America never made good on autographed cards offered as part of upgraded boxes of trading cards, according to a news release. Instead of hand-signed cards, consumers received a redemption certificate to be redeemed for an autographed card at a later date.
According to consumers, the redemption cards have never been fulfilled, leaving them without the cards and Panini America with their money, a press release from the BBB reads.
BBB officials said they notified Panini America of a pattern of complaints and that the complaints remain unresolved. To date, BBB workers have processed 237 complaints in the last three years, according to the news release. There have been an additional 20 received this month that are currently pending closure.
Panini America Inc. currently has an “F” rating with the BBB for failures to respond to consumer complaints.
The BBB provided the following tips for consumers to protect themselves while online shopping:
• Research before buying. Use BBB.org and shopper reviews before purchasing. Watch out for phony reviews, too.
• Be careful purchasing sought-after products, especially during the holiday season. The risk of online purchase scams rises during the holidays as more people are making online purchases, and scammers lure in victims by offering the most popular products of the season at great prices.
• Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods. According to BBB’s research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. Be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods. Visit BBB.org to learn more about payment types and how to use each safely.
• Report unsatisfactory purchase experiences to BBB. Those who are unhappy with a purchase should file a complaint at BBB.org/complaints. Those who never received what they paid for should consider reporting it to BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) to help other consumers avoid being scammed.
Those who spot a scam, whether it involves lost money or not, should report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. One story can help other consumers avoid similar scams, according to the BBB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.