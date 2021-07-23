INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced Wednesday that 11 food banks serving Indiana will receive a combined total of $1 million dollars, through the General Assembly, to support their efforts in feeding food insecure Hoosiers.
This funding amount was more than tripled from years past.
“Food banks are tremendous assets for supporting Hoosiers, and it is great to see increased funding go to 11 food banks across Indiana,” Crouch said in an ISDA news release. “These community organizations were staples during the COVID-19 pandemic and went above and beyond to feed Hoosiers. I am proud to support their efforts each and every day.”
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, nearly 1.2 million Hoosiers were food insecure at the height of the pandemic. In children, the risk was even higher with one in every four children being at risk of hunger. The 11 food banks awarded distributed more than 156 million pounds of food in 2020 to mobile pantries, food pantries and community kitchens across the state. Alongside food supplementation, they also supply in need Hoosiers with household essentials.
ISDA Director Bruce Kettler is hopeful this increased funding will go a long way in supporting these organizations.
“Our department is humbled to be able to support these non-profit organizations each year through funding from the General Assembly, and this year was no exception,” said Kettler in the release. “We are so pleased we were able to offer most organizations more than double the amount they would normally receive. This funding will be able to help food insecure Hoosiers throughout our state and we are happy to support their efforts.”
The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature, as part of the biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TFAP) fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county, the release said.
Visit isda.in.gov to learn more about the department. Visit feedingindianashungry.org to learn more about Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.
