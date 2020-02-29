ELKHART — As a leap year February came to an end Saturday, spring was on the minds of people attending the 2020 Elkhart Home & Outdoor Expo.
The annual event hosted 60 vendors, primarily home construction, furnishings and services companies, over three days this weekend at Center Six One Five, C.R. 6 and C.R. 15, in Elkhart.
The Builders Association of Elkhart County hosted the expo as a way to promote the agency’s services and local companies in the home construction industry.
“The purpose of this is to get the community aware of the Builders Association and what we provide, which is professional builders, remodelers and vendors,” said Niki Groves, the association’s executive officer.
Key projects for many homeowners when they consider large upgrades are kitchen and baths, Groves said.
“Kitchen and baths are the biggest remodel projects in your house,” she said.
New carpeting and flooring are also among popular projects, she added.
Goshen-based Bail Home Services & Construction served as the premiere sponsor for the expo.
