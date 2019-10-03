OCT. 19
Greencroft Fall Bazaar — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd. There will be many homemade items and new items available from home party consultants. Breakfast and lunch will be available from the B in the Circle Bistro located in the community center.
Those who are interested in being a vendor, should pick up a form at the community center.
For more information, call 574-537-4096 or email amy.willhelm@greencroft.org.
Greencroft Middlebury Fall and Holiday Bazaar — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, 701 Windridge Drive, Middlebury. There will be wooden items made in the woodshop, handcrafted fall and holiday decorations and gifts, cookies, candies and more.
Oct. 26
55th annual Bazaar and Bake Sale — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rock Run Church of the Brethren, 64985 C.R. 33, Goshen. Items for sale will include homemade baked goods, noodles, comforters and crafts. Also available will be a cookie walk and children’s grab bag. A breakfast and lunch bar will feature homemade cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, soups and pie. All proceeds will benefit local charities. No outside vendors.
OCT. 28-29
Beautiful Things Marketplace Bazaar — 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, hosted by Tri Lakes Community Church, 50755 C.R. 23, Bristol. The Marketplace Bazaar features a variety of handmade and international gifts. All proceeds will support missions coaching and training through Coaching Mission International. For more information, contact Tina at 574-534-0400.
OCT. 29
Holiday Bazaar — noon to 7 p.m. at Lakeside Occasions, 2595 S. 625 West, Topeka. There will be more than two dozen vendors, including Thirty-One, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Tupperware and more, plus gourmet coffees, homemade treats and arts and crafts.
There will also be free refreshments and door prizes.
NOV. 9
Holiday Fantasy Bazaar — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola. There will be local crafters, vendors and lunch on site.
Christmas Holiday Bazaar — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen.
Holiday crafts and bazaars can be submitted to news@goshennews.com.
