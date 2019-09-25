SATURDAY
Fall Craft Bazaar, Bake Sale and Garage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart. This is a fundraiser to help veterans in distress. The bazaar will be inside the DAV and the garage sale will be in the pavilion at the rear of the club.
OCT. 19
Greencroft Fall Bazaar — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd. There will be many homemade items and new items available from home party consultants. Breakfast and lunch will be available from the B in the Circle Bistro located in the community center.
Those who are interested in being a vendor, should pick up a form at the community center.
For more information, call 574-537-4096 or email amy.willhelm@greencroft.org.
OCT. 29
Holiday Bazaar — noon to 7 p.m. at Lakeside Occasions, 2595 S. 625 West, Topeka. There will be more than two dozen vendors, including Thirty-One, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Tupperware and more, plus gourmet coffees, homemade treats and arts and crafts.
There will also be free refreshments and door prizes.
NOV. 9
Holiday Fantasy Bazaar — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola. There will be local crafters, vendors and lunch on site.
