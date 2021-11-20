TODAY
The 14th annual Milford Community Bazaar — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milford School gym, 611 W. Emeline St.
There will be handmade crafts of all kinds, upcycled items, crochet, jewelry, home decor, wood items, glass art, baked goods, candy. Also many home shopping vendors including “31,” Norwex, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Matilda Jane, Creative Memories, Mary Kay and more will be on site.
Milford Helping Hands 4-H club will be serving breakfast and lunch.
YCMC Craft Show
Yellow Creek Mennonite Church will be having a craft show to support its building fund. The public is invited to shop, eat breakfast and/or lunch and purchase cheeseballs and other baked goods. Hours will be from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen, at the corner of C.R.s 11 and 38.
DEC. 4
Cookie/Candy Walk — Creekside Church of the Brethren will have a Cookie/Candy Walk from 8 a.m. to noon. Dozens of varieties of homemade cookies and holiday treats will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward community outreach. People can drive through for an assortment of one or two dozen cookies, which they will have priced and pre-packaged, or people can come inside to choose their own. Self-select cookies are sold by weight; candy priced separately. Creekside follows guidelines from the Elkhart County Health Department for safety.
Creekside Church is located at 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, between C.R.s 26 and 28, southwest of Meijer. Call 574-875-7800 with questions or for directions. Follow Creekside on Facebook: Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart. Website: http://www.creeksideconnected.com/
