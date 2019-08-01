History walking tour explores cemetery

NAPPANEE — The Elkhart County Historical Museum and the Nappanee Center are partnering together to present “Stories of Elkhart: Union Center Cemetery” at 11 a.m. Aug. 10. The program will be taking place at Union Center Cemetery, 70532 C.R. 11, and attendees can park in the Union Center Church of Brethren parking lot across from the cemetery.
The program is free to attend, but online registration is required by Thursday, with a limit of 20 participants. To register, go online to the Elkhart County Parks website (elkhartcountyparks.org) and find the event on the Events Calendar page.
Staff from the Nappanee Center and Elkhart County Historical Museum will guide participants through Union Center Cemetery, which was established in the 1860s, prior to Nappanee becoming a town. Through this interpretive walk, participants will learn about the area’s history through the lives of the people who have been laid to rest.
Some of the people featured in this program include Daniel Bainter, who with his wife Mary and his children, were one of the earliest American settlers in Union Township; the Hartman brothers, who established a prominent store in Nappanee; and Levi Ulery, a farmer who began writing a daily diary entry in 1865 and continued every day until his death in 1916.
There will many other people featured on this tour.
This program is part of the Stories of Elkhart program series, developed by the Elkhart County Historical Museum. This is the second of the summer leg of the series which will explore cemeteries throughout Elkhart County.
For more information on future cemeteries that will be featured in the series and topics in the Stories of Elkhart series, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or like the Elkhart County Historical Museum on Facebook.
