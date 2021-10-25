LIGONIER — The Five Medals living history event was restarted at a new location Saturday.
The event, which features reenactors living out the lives of American Indians, frontiersman, Colonial-era settler families, merchants and soldiers, was moved to the grounds of the historic Stone’s Trace inn along U.S. 33 south of Ligonier. The event had been held annually at the River Preserve Park in Benton.
Event leader Mike Judson of Elkhart said the move was made after the event skipped a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a dedicated history event, primarily from the years 1750 to 1815, which is pre-statehood,” Judson said. “We grabbed the name Five Medals (Wonongaseah) because his village was very close to where River Preserve was, but it is still very relevant as U.S. 33 was the main trade route between Little Turtle’s (Mihšihkinaahkwa) town of Kekionga, later Fort Wayne, and the Elkhart River and St. Joe River native villages.
“What we are trying to do is give our visitors a taste of Colonial America, pre-statehood Indiana, teach them about the history that was here, and have them have a lot of fun.”
