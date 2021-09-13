As I write, Dana and Myron Bontrager are on their bicycles somewhere south of Washington D.C., probably approaching close to 50 miles biked today.
They’ve been on their bikes since August 16 (except for a few days due to hurricanes Henri and Ida), biking south from the border of Maine and Quebec. They are heading all the way down the Atlantic coast to the Florida Keys, a total of nearly 3000 miles. Yesterday, they crossed the one thousand mile mark, so they’re a third of the way.
That’s some serious biking.
A large part of the reason they’re doing this is because they enjoy it. That’s maybe obvious – you’d have to enjoy biking to do something this crazy. Yet I think they enjoy biking in a way that’s different than most of us. I mean, I enjoy biking too, and I’m really envious of the epic trip their making, but I’m not sure that I would actually have the guts to ride down the side of the entire eastern seaboard. So they must really, really enjoy biking. There are some other motivating factors at work, too.
One of the motivating factors is that as owners of the Electric Brew, they are marking the 25th anniversary of the business by getting away from it for a bit. I think they are also motivated by curiosity about the world we live in, and biking is a great way to see it at a slower pace, and to actually meet some people. You can sense this curiosity in Myron’s biking blog.
Myron is a curious person, as I’ve gotten to know him. Curious in both the sense that he is unusual, and that he is interested. Both he and Dana are interested in – among other things – finding ways to inspire greater investment in the good of our hometown. As they appreciate the way that this community supports the Electric Brew, they have sought ways to support other “greater good” efforts in Goshen.
In typical, outside-the-box fashion, they decided to use their 25th Electric Brew anniversary mega-bike-ride as a way to raise funds for Trees For Goshen (TFG). TFG is a small non-profit which works with property owners in a pay-as-you-can manner to plant new trees and care for existing trees on private and public spaces.
The work of TFG is in large part aimed at helping the City toward its “45 By ‘45” Canopy Goal – 45% of Goshen shaded with trees by 2045. The Bontragers have recognized the value of urban trees in the way that they cool our neighborhoods, capture stormwater, clean our air, and beautify our homes, and they have donated resources to TFG over the past several years.
Yet with their bike ride, they saw an opportunity to do something larger, something which they felt would help express the gratitude they feel towards all who have made the Brew a success, even during the pandemic. They imagined themselves biking the east coast during the early fall months, as the leaves begin to change, through beautiful, tree-filled country, and they recognized a connection to the Maple City, and our trees. So they set an ambitious challenge: raise $25,000 for Trees For Goshen, enough to pay for 1000 trees, by asking folks to sponsor miles of their bike ride.
It’s pretty simple: $25 buys one tree, and each tree sponsors 3 miles of the bike ride. So, $25,000 will buy 1000 trees, and 1000 trees will sponsor 3000 miles. Part of the challenge is to see who can reach the 3000 mile mark first – Myron and Dana (by making it to the Keys), or donors by funding 1000 trees.
To date, Myron and Dana are ahead: they’ve biked 1064 miles, while donations have raised $4,615, which equals 184 trees and 553 miles. There is a map hanging at the Brew which updates the progress of both the Bontragers and the donors.
An online donation portal and more information about TFG, the Bontrager’s “Biking For Bucks” challenge, and a link to Myron’s fantastic blog can be found at https://www.treesforgoshen.org/biking-for-bucks-expand-goshens-tree-canopy/ .
I don’t think Myron and Dana are terribly interested in notoriety for themselves. They are interested in raising awareness about things that are important to them, like the general well-being of people who live in Goshen, and – in this case – the real role that trees play in generating well-being: one of TFG’s mottos is “Caring for trees is caring for people”.
The confluence of so many varied passions – biking, health, coffee, business, relationships, trees – in this particular venture is remarkably unique.
While it says a lot about Myron and Dana, I think it says even more about Goshen – a grounded community that understands, appreciates and supports rich interconnections.
