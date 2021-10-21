I celebrated my birthday last week and compared to last year and other years, it was more subdued—but still happy.
Some people say of their birthdays (and holidays) ‘it’s just another day’, but I’ve always been of the mindset that life is way more fun when we have or find reasons to make certain days special and have traditions we bring out for those days. So I think my birthday — and yours — should be celebrated!
Yet this year several things were different about my usual birthday celebrations. I started the day with a scheduled phone interview for a magazine article I’m assigned — normally I try to avoid work of any kind on my birthday — a self-imposed rule I began when my kids were teens.
Yet since it’s sometimes hard to pin down city officials around the country for an interview and my deadline is this week, I broke my own rule.
Then, I attended the funeral of my friend’s dad — I wanted to be there to support them.
My annual birthday buddy lunch was postponed for another year due to COVID-19 as my birthday buddy is still not comfortable eating out so we sent each other cards and hope to be able to reinstate our decades-long tradition next year.
I didn’t get to see my local family for my birthday but my teenaged granddaughter at least reached out and wished me a happy birthday and I really appreciated her thoughtfulness. And it was a rainy day so there were no walks in the park taking pictures of fall foliage — and there wasn’t really any fall foliage to photograph yet!
My BFF Deb took me out to dinner and we attempted to go to Olive Garden as I was in the mood for Italian, but the news of an hour wait sent us across the road to Callahan’s — neither of us had been there for years.
Our server was great — she was friendly and didn’t shy away from giving her honest opinion about the menu offerings we asked her about. I asked about the senior discount and mentioned it was my birthday so I wondered at what age they considered ‘senior’ since some places give it at 55, 62 or 65. She had us laughing when she said to Deb, “I’m looking at you because I know you’re a white woman but you look like my grandma!”
I decided I wanted to take a slice of cake home to enjoy later that night as I was only one-quarter of the way through my dinner and already full. Plus it just doesn’t seem like a birthday without cake. I joked with my teen grandson about that a few years ago telling him since I had no cake that year my birthday therefore didn’t count and I was a year younger. He thought that seemed right.
We discussed the type of cake the restaurant had and I made my decision and we got our to- go boxes. I reminded our server about my slice of cake to go and she asked if I’d prefer Black Forest instead. I agreed that sounded great and we were waiting for her to return with it when the whole wait staff came clapping and singing with my server leading the way with my slice of cake and a lit candle.
Oh my gosh. I didn’t know they did that! Yet it was kind of fun. I still had her box it up and it was such a big piece I enjoyed it for two days!
I did get to visit with my Arizona kids and grandkids via Facetime that night and earlier in the day my daughter-in-law helped the girls sing happy birthday to me and sent a video — so special! Five year old Emma showed me her scooter skills as she just got a new scooter for her recent birthday.
Earlier in the week my siblings sang to me over our weekly Zoom video visit each with his or her own cupcake and candle. This is a new COVID-era tradition we started last year.
And of course I received cards and some gift certificates and hundreds of birthday wishes on Facebook — all of that makes a person feel special.
Even days after my birthday at church people were still wishing me a happy birthday — without Facebook they would never have known it was my birthday. My childhood friend who lives in Arizona told me a year or so ago that since we’re (ahem) over 60 now we get to celebrate all month long and I’m okay with that. So when someone apologizes for missing my birthday I just tell them I’m still celebrating it so it’s fine.
So while this birthday may have been more subdued and not everything went as I would’ve liked, I still felt special and I’m very, very blessed with all the wonderful people in my life — to laugh with, cry with and pray with, to have wonderful memories with over the years.
Those relationships are every day gifts and I am thankful for them every day. Here’s to another year, God willing, on this beautiful earth. (And to all my other Oct. 14 birthday readers — I haven’t forgotten about starting our ‘club’!)
