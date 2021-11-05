This week, leaders from around the world are meeting in Glasgow to build consensus and commitments for counteracting the causes and consequences of climate change.
We know that some consequences are already baked in — and indeed manifesting — so the Glasgow meeting is tasked with steering us clear of worsening climate change impacts. As anyone who is paying attention knows, this is a very difficult course to chart, despite the urgency.
In Goshen, many of us have been working to understand the part we have to play in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and how to prepare for the impacts of climate change. Goshen residents are taking action on waste reduction, energy consumption, sustainable energy production, transportation, food systems, greenspace preservation, tree care, environmental education, water quality, flood preparedness, and economic resilience, to name a few areas of effort.
We’ve adopted a Climate Action Plan to guide our government operations toward greater efficiency and reduced emissions. We have a Canopy Goal to cover 45% of our city with tree shade. We are rehabbing contaminated brown-field sites so that we can reuse valuable land within our boundaries.
These are really important engagements for all of us to join in one way or another; these add up to a community which is increasingly resilient in the face of environmental, economic, and social changes which are occurring around the world. One of the things which we in the Midwest, including Goshen, should expect over the next fifty years, and beyond, is that more and more people from across this country and around the world will be arriving to live with us.
This is because the stresses of climate change will likely be more intense in many other locations than they will be here. To be clear, we too will experience real changes to our way of life due to the warming climate; but by comparison, the relatively land-locked insulation of the Midwest, coupled with access to abundant fresh water, will make our region an attractive place for suffering people.
In that light, and in the spirit of the work which is going on in Glasgow, I want to offer five considerations for how we should begin to organize and integrate the space that we live in, here in Goshen. These are the considerations: 1) decent space for people to live in, 2) space for people to do meaningful work, 3) space to produce sustainable energy, 4) space to produce nutritious food, and 5) interconnected and regenerative greenspace.
Decent space for people to live in should be affordable, safe, and provide nearby access to work, school, real food, and other necessary amenities. Living spaces can be compact and creative, but always allow easy entrance into the larger social and natural world beyond, as well as ready respite from the outside world.
Space for people to do meaningful work should be close to their homes. Part of what makes work meaningful is that it is not separated from the home neighborhood by miles of roadway and traffic, but is rather a part of the neighborhood fabric, contributing to a positive sense of place. Space for meaningful work is scaled to human dimensions similar to home spaces, and therefore may require a change in the types and pace of work which happen.
Space to produce sustainable energy will necessitate creativity in the way we see and use different parts of our cityscape. Square-footage beyond just rooftops can become solar energy producing facilities, from parking lots to water retention basins. The energy we require and use should be scaled increasingly to the space which we dedicate to energy production.
Space for growing our own food builds real self-reliance and community resilience simultaneously. Dedicating and promoting this kind of space within our city deepens our local economy. It also shifts perceptions of urban space away from transactional and toward collaborative: people work together and with the soil to grow good food.
Functional greenspace may be naturalized to the extent that it requires little input from humans for it to thrive and provide benefits to a diversity of living systems, including human systems. But it may also be highly manicured, as in a park or backyard setting.
It features connected corridors across the city, and is enjoyed throughout all neighborhoods and land-use types. It includes tree canopy, but can also be primarily comprised of prairie, wetland, and mixed ecosystems. Importantly, greenspace benefits from and enhances our natural waterways.
Creativity (and courage) will be needed to integrate these five considerations into our urban space. Finding ways to blend them together won’t be easy, won’t always feel proportional, and will not happen quickly, even though we are already recognizing the need.
Working towards these ideals will challenge and change our behaviors, and may guide us toward a slower, more humane, and sustainable lifestyle.
