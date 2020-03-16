Health, exercise a year-round committment

About five and a half years ago, Lara and Scott Perry of Goshen started running.
“We’ve come a long way,” Scott said on a chilly afternoon outside of Goshen Brewing Co.
Lara just finished her first marathon with Scott at the Treasure Coast Marathon in Stuart, Florida, two days before on March 1. They were meeting their regular group of runners there, although more for support than running. They were giving their bodies some recovery time from the marathon.
Prior to the marathon, though, they kept to a training schedule that meant no excuses even when the weather turned cold.
“We were doing our training run about three and a half weeks ago,” Lara said. “And we did a 20-mile training run in 23-degree weather on the Pumpkinvine. You can do it if you dress appropriately — if you have the appropriate apparel and shoes and the things to keep you going forward when the weather is cold,” Lara said.
Scott said, “There’s tips and tricks, like that you dress about 15 degrees warmer than what it is, if that makes sense. If it’s 20 degrees, you dress as if it were 35 because your body’s going to make up that 15 degrees difference as you’re out.”
The couple said staying committed, not giving excuses and being accountable are keys to keeping fit year-round in not only their exercise regimen but in their diet as well.
And in talking with professionals in the field of fitness and diet, the Perrys are spot-on in their advice.
Personal trainer at East Lake Fitness Robin Howells said of staying fit, “I think it’s just about consistency, especially in the winter months. What else is there to do? You can’t get outside as much. You feel like you go to work, come home, you get the summer blues because you’re cooped up inside. What better way than to get to the gym for a few hours, jump in a class or play basketball because East Lake has the indoor gyms and tennis?”
Find a schedule that works best and stick with it — be consistent, she said.
Goshen Health clinical dietitian Sherri Kramp said, “For those who don’t want to work out — schedule it. Make those appointments for yourself. Decide what you want to do and keep at it.”
The same goes with diet. Stick to a plan, consistently choosing health foods over processed foods. She suggests a more Mediterranean-style died that is plant-based with vegetables, whole grains, fish and health fats.
Cut back on sweets, Kramp said. If you do want a sweet, get a little snack-sized candy bar — but then be willing to work out for it. If you don’t want to work out for it, then don’t eat it, she said. And if you do work out, don’t eat extra after.
The recommendation nationally, Kramp said, is 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a week. “It’s doable,” she said. “You’ve got to do it and make it a priority.”
For the Perrys, they make exercise a priority together. They not only motivate each other, but it gives them couple time by themselves.
“It’s a great way to spend time with her,” Scott said. “We both work. Running is something we can do together — not necessarily at the same paces, but we’ll go out and we’ll spend time with each other and we’ll talk about things and ideas — what we want to do.”
Lara added, “Encourage each other. Like he did a full Ironman, which I will never do. You know I wanted to complete a marathon — one and done. He was my rock through this because I went in it with an injury, but he got me through it and so just encouraging each other, which is great.”
Wintertime running can be discouraging because nobody likes to be cold, Lara said, not to mention taking 20 to 25 minutes to get gear on for a 30-minute run.
“Regardless of the season, you can find an excuse not to,” Scott said. “It’s just a matter of making sure that you’re taking away your own excuse. You want to do something and don’t let the weather stand in your way. If it rains, you get wet. If it’s cold, OK, dress for it and get through it. There’s equipment for everything, and there’s someone who’s been through it and will bounce ideas off you. This group is great for that.”
The groups the two belong to, Two Rivers Running Club and Team Red, White and Blue, meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. During warmer weather, they meet at Shanklin Park and run. When it’s colder, they meet at Goshen Brewing Co. and take the trail.
“It’s important to get with a group to keep you motivated,” Lara said.
“Accountability goes a long way,” Scott said. If there is an accountability partner who you can go running with and you know that person is going to show up, you are more likely to show up yourself, they explained.
The winter does pose problems with running. It puts people back on the “dreadmill,” she said. “But I think the most important thing is connecting with community to keep you motivated, whether that’s meeting at the gym and being on the treadmill or groups like this that meet and run a 5K and celebrate with pad thai and encourage each other. I think that just finding a community is just the most important thing.”
Scott said, “You’ve done something when you’ve had every excuse to say, ‘No, not today.’ You just go out and do it anyhow. And once you’re done, you won’t look back and say, ‘I didn’t do that fast enough.’ What you end up doing is saying, ‘I did it,’ and that’s what’s important.”
Five and a half years ago, Scott said, “I could not run past that pizza box without stopping. … I lost over 70 pounds. ... Changing your diet, making yourself accountable, holding yourself to a schedule, getting out and doing something when you’d really rather not, it makes a big difference. Once you start seeing those pounds fall off and your duration pick up, that’s kind of empowering. ... Don’t underestimate what you’re capable of because 90 percent of what’s holding you back is between your ears. It’s not in your shoes.”
FROM THE TRAINER
Robin Howells, a Marine who has been a personal trainer for 10 years, said making small goals and working toward them as motivation is key.
“Whether it’s a to do list, or dream board or having your accountability partner recognize where you’re falling short, build on your strengths and strengthen your weaknesses is what I say,” she said.
She pointed out that it is a big commitment to choose going to the gym over sitting on the couch, or to eat a salad instead of fattening food. “We all have bad days, but if we let the one bad day turn into the bad week, the bad two weeks, the bad three weeks, then we’re starting all over again next year.”
It’s about priorities, making a commitment and then making the decision to continually follow through.
If you eat a doughnut, it’s OK, she said. Just don’t let it be doughnuts all the time.
“It’s about balance — you’ve got to find that balance. ... Workout and nutrition have turned into punishment for us,” she said. “It’s something we feel we have to do, which is unfortunate because especially in the winter when we’re cooped up and don’t have the natural sunlight and Vitamin D — what better way to get our endorphins moving than a brisk walk or a workout session?”
FROM THE DIETITIAN
Clinical dietitian Sherri Kramp pointed out, if a person is less active, they need fewer calories. But the more active a person is, the more fuel they need.
For those who are eating more than they are outputting, they will have weight gain. And people have a tendency to overestimate how many calories they are burning and underestimate what they are eating.
To gauge if a person is meeting their moderate to high activity level, Kramp said, when a person is exercising, he or she should not be able to hold a conversation. And people should try to keep their activity level up throughout the day by standing up at their desk to work or while taking a phone call. “Sitting down is our new cancer,” she said. She suggests taking mini walking breaks during the day.
Even housework can count. Sometimes if she is behind in her housework, she will do two times the amount and count it as exercise. The point is to move frequently.
As for diet, Kramp said, people should aim for a minimum of five fruits and vegetables a day. It can be a challenge, she pointed out.
Meals should be balanced out so that a person isn’t eating more than their body needs, otherwise it will be stored as fat, she said.
Her other suggestions include: learn portions, avoid processed food, make food from scratch as much as possible using fresh ingredients, think about food groups when planning a meal — and plan meals. Plan for at least three meals out of your grocery list and don’t be afraid to use a slow cooker.
“Make healthy eating more doable,” Kramp said. “You should do it all year. Health is not just ‘in season.’”