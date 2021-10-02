ELKHART — Heart City Health will host its second Heart Beat of the City multi-location concert with live performers at Lex530, 530 E. Lexington, and simultaneous free concert locations with additional live performers at the Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., and at Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington in Goshen, beginning at 6 tonight.
The concert will also be livestreamed so people can watch it from home, according to a news release.
“Last year when all the live concerts and music festivals were cancelled, we found a way to bring the uplifting power of music to people in spatially-safe locations and live streaming,” said Esleen Fultz, CEO of HCN in the release. “There were Elkhartans who were in Louisiana and California and hundreds of cities across the country who called and told us they were watching the concert online.”
The event will again be streamed live at heartbeatmusicfest.org. Locally, people can also choose to go in person to three outdoor venues.
The headliner is Bassel & Supernaturals, a Chicago-based band with a first-generation Syrian-American lead in Bassel Almadani. The group plays soulful originals inspired by Motown legends, such as Ottis Redding. Other acts taking the stage include Latin-fusion band Lalo Cura and Michiana Rising Star winner Janet Hines-Norris. Local favorite Dream Team Live will play at the Tolson Center stage, and new group, Concerned Neighbor, will play at Goshen Brewing Company.
Heart City Health offers medical services to people regardless of age, race, gender, or income. The local health care system has two general practice locations, a pediatrics office, behavioral health center, dental practice, and women’s health.
Find out more at heartbeatmusicfest.org.
