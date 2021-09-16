ELKHART COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has announced the dates and times for their homeownership program informational meetings, which start this evening.
Attendance at an informational meeting is a required part of the application process, according to a news release. Spanish interpretations will be available at these meetings.
Due to COVID -19 attendees are asked to RSVP in advance due to the limited space, wear a mask and social distance, not to bring children to the meeting, and only those who intend to apply to attend. For more information and to RSVP, please contact the Family Services Director at 574-533-6109.
The meetings are scheduled for:
- Today, 5:30-7 p.m.— The Vine Church, 2616 Peddlers Village Road, Goshen
- Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.— The Vine Church, 2616 Peddlers Village Road, Goshen
- Monday, 5:30-7 p.m. — Elkhart Aquatic Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
- Sept. 23, 5:30-7 p.m. — Elkhart Aquatic Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Founded in 1986, Habitat has built more than 208 new homes in Elkhart County, as a local, independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a global, nonprofit housing organization. Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. To learn more visit www.habitatec.com.
