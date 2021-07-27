GOSHEN — A vacant North Sixth Street lot will soon be the site of a new Habitat for Humanity home following action by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a petition by Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County for a developmental variance to allow the construction of a new home on a residential building lot of 5,428 square feet where 8,000 square feet is required.
The subject property is generally located at 123 N. Sixth St. in the East Lincoln Crossroads neighborhood and is zoned Residential R-1 District.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the vacant lot is located on the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Clinton Street, and until recently was two separate tax parcels and two separate properties, each with a two-story home.
“The homes were determined to be unsafe, and in 2016 the properties were purchased by LaCasa and the homes were demolished,” Yoder told the board. “The parcels were combined, and it’s now proposed to be developed by Habitat as a single-family home on the one property. And because this was two separate properties originally, it’s now a lot of record that doesn’t conform to the R-1 District, which requires a minimum 8,000 square feet of lot area. So, that’s the only item that requires a developmental variance.”
Given that construction of such a home at the proposed location will be the culmination of a decade-long process of removing unsafe and unsightly buildings from the neighborhood, coupled with the fact that the development will support multiple elements of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, Yoder noted that staff recommended approval of the request based on the following:
• The proposed home will meet all other developmental requirements, including minimum setbacks and maximum building coverage, and will be built in conformance with building code standards;
• Surrounding properties, including the two adjacent homes to the west, are on properties that are similar in size or smaller than the proposed home; and
• Denial of the request will prohibit a moderately sized home from being built on an infill lot despite the presence of homes on adjacent properties with smaller lot sizes.
Yoder noted that should the board chose to approve the request, a recommended condition of the approval included requiring that the damaged and uneven sidewalk along Clinton Street be completely replaced with a new sidewalk a minimum of five feet in width, and that any damage to the sidewalk along Sixth Street resulting from construction be repaired or replaced.
According to Greg Conrad, executive director and president of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, a family has already been selected for the planned Habitat home, and work is ready to begin on the home’s construction immediately.
“We have already had the groundbreaking, so we would be proceeding immediately with construction on this home, and would expect to have it finished probably in the next two to three months, depending on the construction process,” Conrad told the board. “This would be a three bedroom, one and a half bath house, about 1,200 square feet. It will be for a single mom and a five-year-old.”
The requested developmental variance was approved unanimously along with all staff recommendations.
ABOUT HABITAT
Habitat for Humanity is a volunteer-driven nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing around the world. Habitat homes are sold with no interest mortgages, so they may be more affordable to very low-income families who might otherwise not have the option of homeownership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.