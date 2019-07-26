GOSHEN — Each year on the Friday before the Elkhart County 4-H Fair ends, 4-H animal club members are given an opportunity to auction off their animals on what is known as Auction Day.

For some members it’s an emotional day. For others, it’s just part of the program.

First-year Swine Club member, Elise Berkeypile, has enjoyed working with her pigs this year. According to Elise, it’s been a fun experience and it was very difficult to say goodbye to her animals.

“Auction Day gives kids a chance to take pride in their work,” Elise’s mom, Erin Berkeypile, said. “But it’s hard to watch them feel that emotion after spending lots of time working with their animals.”

Angelina Barbaro, first-year Rabbit Club member, on the other hand, was not too attached to her bunnies. Angelina auctioned off three of her 2-month-old albino rabbits on Auction Day and said she plans on keeping her 10 other mini and Holland lop breed bunnies. Although quite a few people buy rabbits at the auction to eat them, Angelina said that doesn’t bother her. She’s just grateful to have her other rabbits to care for.

“To me, it’s not that sad. The bunnies I’m selling are only 2-months-old, so I’m not really that attached,” Angelina said.

According to many 4-H leaders and parents, auctioning off animals on Auction Day not only enhances community members’ understanding of where food comes from, but presents the community with an opportunity to support the Elkhart County 4-H program and its participants.

Future Purdue engineering student and 10-year 4-H'er, Liam Hammond, said he was not emotional (as many 4-H'ers are) but excited to auction off his dairy feeder calf at this year’s auction.

“I’ve owned my calf since April 1. It’s been a really good experience for me,” Liam said. “I’m looking forward to the auction.

Liam’s dad, Wade Hammond, has greatly appreciated the community’s support and contributions to all the 4-H animal programs. Both Liam and his dad have both been positively affected by the community’s generosity at the animal auctions.

“I’ve been involved in a few fairs, but this fair by far has the most support from the community for the auction,” Hammond said.

For Jane Hathaway, leader of the 4-H Lamb Club, this time of year is always a sad, bittersweet stage of the fair and the 4-H program. According to her, the younger club members usually get very emotional when selling their animals. Hathaway said that even she experiences sadness, even crying this year after her granddaughter sold her lamb.

Julie Whitehead, auction worker, has been extremely pleased with the community’s investment in the 4-H program and its members.

“Parents, grandparents and people in the community come out and support the kids. It’s amazing,” Whitehead said.

On Auction Day, as some animals get sold for either food or to be given back to 4-H'ers after they are purchased, many emotions are experienced, some are sad while other are excited to move forward into new 4-H endeavors.

Brock Dunlap, a Dairy Feeder Calf Club member, said that it has been really great to watch his calf grow up. Now it’s time to let go and begin again next year.

“Auction Day is the end goal,” Brock said.

AUCTION RESULTS

DAIRY FEEDER CALF AUCTION

Total calves sold: 155

2007 = 255 record

Total dollars raised: $192,308.00

2015 = $270,785.65 record

Grand champion

Sold for $13.50

2015 = $30 record

Total pounds: 476

Total sale price: $6,426

Owned by: Brock Dunlap

GOAT AUCTION

Total goats sold = 142 new record

2018 = 135 Previous record

Total dollars raised = $137,106 new record

2018 = $125,945 previous record

Grand champion meat market goat

Sold for $2,700

2018 = $5,600 record

Owned by: Sage Risser

MILK AUCTION

Total gallons of milk sold: 8

Total dollars raised: $18,040

2015 = $26,750 previous record

Grand champion milking shorthorn

Sold for $1,240

Owned by: Oliver Nisen

Grand champion Ayrshire

Not sold - Going to State Fair

Grand champion Guernsey

Sold for $2,750.00

2015 = $4,000 record

Owned by: Bryce Weaver

Grand champion Holstein

Sold for $4,050

2015 = $8,350 previous record

Owned by: Oliver Nisen

Grand champion Jersey

Sold for $3,000

2011 = $5,400 previous record

Owned by: Kamryn Miller

Grand champion brown Swiss

Not sold – Going to State Fair

RABBIT AUCTION

Total rabbit pens sold = 83

2005 & 2012 (record tied) = 124 record

Total dollars raised = $24,495

2018 = $41,400 record

Grand champion meatpen

Sold for $875

2016 = $1,250 record

Owned by: Josiah Claar

4-H LAMB AUCTION

Total lambs sold = 145

1998 = 210 record

Total dollars raised = $131,668.36 new record

2015 = $127,442.75 previous Record

Grand champion single market lamb

Sold for $85

2007 = $105 per pound record

Weight 133 pounds, for a total sale price of $11,305

Owned by: Riley Graber

Grand champion pen of two market lambs

Sold for $10 per pound

2005 $26 per pound record

Weight 227 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,270

Owned by: Brandt Sark

SWINE AUCTION

Total swine sold =220

1996 = 441 record

Total dollars raised = $305,313.48

2017 = $339,447.79 previous record

Grand champion barrow

Sold for $75 per pound new record

2018 = $57 per pound previous record

Total pounds: 268

Total sale price: $20,100

Owned by: Allie Yoder

BEEF AUCTION

Total beef animals sold: 96

1976 = 217 record

Total dollars raised: $275,868.25

2015 = $387,108.65 record

GRAND CHAMPION

Sold for $8.75 per pound

2010 = $15.75 per pound record

Total pounds = 1,375

Total sale price: $12,031.25

Owned by: Brock Flickinger

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags