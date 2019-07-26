GOSHEN — Each year on the Friday before the Elkhart County 4-H Fair ends, 4-H animal club members are given an opportunity to auction off their animals on what is known as Auction Day.
For some members it’s an emotional day. For others, it’s just part of the program.
First-year Swine Club member, Elise Berkeypile, has enjoyed working with her pigs this year. According to Elise, it’s been a fun experience and it was very difficult to say goodbye to her animals.
“Auction Day gives kids a chance to take pride in their work,” Elise’s mom, Erin Berkeypile, said. “But it’s hard to watch them feel that emotion after spending lots of time working with their animals.”
Angelina Barbaro, first-year Rabbit Club member, on the other hand, was not too attached to her bunnies. Angelina auctioned off three of her 2-month-old albino rabbits on Auction Day and said she plans on keeping her 10 other mini and Holland lop breed bunnies. Although quite a few people buy rabbits at the auction to eat them, Angelina said that doesn’t bother her. She’s just grateful to have her other rabbits to care for.
“To me, it’s not that sad. The bunnies I’m selling are only 2-months-old, so I’m not really that attached,” Angelina said.
According to many 4-H leaders and parents, auctioning off animals on Auction Day not only enhances community members’ understanding of where food comes from, but presents the community with an opportunity to support the Elkhart County 4-H program and its participants.
Future Purdue engineering student and 10-year 4-H'er, Liam Hammond, said he was not emotional (as many 4-H'ers are) but excited to auction off his dairy feeder calf at this year’s auction.
“I’ve owned my calf since April 1. It’s been a really good experience for me,” Liam said. “I’m looking forward to the auction.
Liam’s dad, Wade Hammond, has greatly appreciated the community’s support and contributions to all the 4-H animal programs. Both Liam and his dad have both been positively affected by the community’s generosity at the animal auctions.
“I’ve been involved in a few fairs, but this fair by far has the most support from the community for the auction,” Hammond said.
For Jane Hathaway, leader of the 4-H Lamb Club, this time of year is always a sad, bittersweet stage of the fair and the 4-H program. According to her, the younger club members usually get very emotional when selling their animals. Hathaway said that even she experiences sadness, even crying this year after her granddaughter sold her lamb.
Julie Whitehead, auction worker, has been extremely pleased with the community’s investment in the 4-H program and its members.
“Parents, grandparents and people in the community come out and support the kids. It’s amazing,” Whitehead said.
On Auction Day, as some animals get sold for either food or to be given back to 4-H'ers after they are purchased, many emotions are experienced, some are sad while other are excited to move forward into new 4-H endeavors.
Brock Dunlap, a Dairy Feeder Calf Club member, said that it has been really great to watch his calf grow up. Now it’s time to let go and begin again next year.
“Auction Day is the end goal,” Brock said.
AUCTION RESULTS
DAIRY FEEDER CALF AUCTION
Total calves sold: 155
2007 = 255 record
Total dollars raised: $192,308.00
2015 = $270,785.65 record
Grand champion
Sold for $13.50
2015 = $30 record
Total pounds: 476
Total sale price: $6,426
Owned by: Brock Dunlap
GOAT AUCTION
Total goats sold = 142 new record
2018 = 135 Previous record
Total dollars raised = $137,106 new record
2018 = $125,945 previous record
Grand champion meat market goat
Sold for $2,700
2018 = $5,600 record
Owned by: Sage Risser
MILK AUCTION
Total gallons of milk sold: 8
Total dollars raised: $18,040
2015 = $26,750 previous record
Grand champion milking shorthorn
Sold for $1,240
Owned by: Oliver Nisen
Grand champion Ayrshire
Not sold - Going to State Fair
Grand champion Guernsey
Sold for $2,750.00
2015 = $4,000 record
Owned by: Bryce Weaver
Grand champion Holstein
Sold for $4,050
2015 = $8,350 previous record
Owned by: Oliver Nisen
Grand champion Jersey
Sold for $3,000
2011 = $5,400 previous record
Owned by: Kamryn Miller
Grand champion brown Swiss
Not sold – Going to State Fair
RABBIT AUCTION
Total rabbit pens sold = 83
2005 & 2012 (record tied) = 124 record
Total dollars raised = $24,495
2018 = $41,400 record
Grand champion meatpen
Sold for $875
2016 = $1,250 record
Owned by: Josiah Claar
4-H LAMB AUCTION
Total lambs sold = 145
1998 = 210 record
Total dollars raised = $131,668.36 new record
2015 = $127,442.75 previous Record
Grand champion single market lamb
Sold for $85
2007 = $105 per pound record
Weight 133 pounds, for a total sale price of $11,305
Owned by: Riley Graber
Grand champion pen of two market lambs
Sold for $10 per pound
2005 $26 per pound record
Weight 227 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,270
Owned by: Brandt Sark
SWINE AUCTION
Total swine sold =220
1996 = 441 record
Total dollars raised = $305,313.48
2017 = $339,447.79 previous record
Grand champion barrow
Sold for $75 per pound new record
2018 = $57 per pound previous record
Total pounds: 268
Total sale price: $20,100
Owned by: Allie Yoder
BEEF AUCTION
Total beef animals sold: 96
1976 = 217 record
Total dollars raised: $275,868.25
2015 = $387,108.65 record
GRAND CHAMPION
Sold for $8.75 per pound
2010 = $15.75 per pound record
Total pounds = 1,375
Total sale price: $12,031.25
Owned by: Brock Flickinger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.