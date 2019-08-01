Gunman, victims named in fatal Elkhart shootings

ELKHART — The suspected gunman in an apparent double homicide/suicide at an Elkhart apartment complex Wednesday morning was a 76-year-old resident of that complex.
Investigators believe Lawrence Faso shot and killed Gail Shield and Jon Malk, both aged 66, in an apartment at Stratford Commons, 2601 Oakland Ave., and then apparently shot and killed himself, according to information Elkhart County Homicide Unit Commander Mark Daggy provided in an email.
A Stratford Commons employee was also shot at the complex. She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The shootings apparently arose out of a dispute, but Daggy didn’t provide further details as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the situation.
Elkhart police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and received assistance from other local departments, including Goshen police and Elkhart County’s SWAT unit. More than 100 officers were involved in the initial response, police said.
UPDATE:
A board member with the Elkhart County Council on Aging, local pastor Tim Stair and associates are expected to visit Stratford Commons today to provide emotional support to residents, Council on Aging CEO David Toney said in an email.
"Many of the residents are friends to our organization as we have and continue to provide services to them," Toney said.
