GOSHEN — For Greencroft Goshen residents Don Yoder and Gordon Cunningham, the preservation of wildlife is a vitally important concept that affects many people, both young and old.
Because of their beliefs, in 2014, Yoder, 81, a retired landscape architect, and Cunningham, 95, a former docent at the Konza Prairie Biological Station in the Flint Hills of Kansas, came up with the idea to utilize the 2 ½ - 3-acre plot of unused land on the east end of the Greencroft Goshen retirement campus to create a prairie. The prairie, the two men believed, would facilitate a relationship between Goshen residents and nature.
Shortly after coming up with the idea, Yoder approached the CEO of Greencroft Communities, Mark King, to propose the prairie plan. Several months later, King approved Yoder’s proposal and work on the prairie began in 2015.
“We just wanted to get people acquainted with the outdoors,” Yoder said.
The prairie is now fully formed and its colorful collection of wildflowers has attracted many visitors.
Cunningham, who walks the prairie trails twice a day, stated the prairie has become a popular place for many Greencroft residents to visit. While hiking through the prairie, he often comes across people in wheelchairs who have been taken out to enjoy the grasslands. Cunningham also frequently encounters fellow walkers and those who are out walking their dogs through the prairie.
“That’s what we like to see,” Yoder said with a broad smile.
THE BIRDS AND THE BEES
In addition to attracting walkers and nature enthusiasts, the prairie has also become a habitat and haven for many animals and insects. According to Yoder, groundhogs, chipmunks and foxes, among other animals, have frequented the prairie. Insects such as bees, grasshoppers and butterflies have also taken sanctuary in the prairie’s plants and grasses. Turtles have also been seen depositing eggs in the sandy prairie soil.
There are around 26 different species of birds that regularly visit the prairie as well, Cunningham noted.
Cunningham, along with fellow Greencroft Goshen resident and photographer, Hank Weaver, have extensively explored the prairie and documented the various wildlife in both pictures and writing.
Currently Weaver and Cunningham are working on a book together, compiling the information and photos they have gathered from the prairie at Greencroft Goshen.
“What we have here is a prime example of nature at its finest,” Cunningham said.
Both Yoder and Cunningham are extremely pleased with the prairie they have created at Greencroft Goshen and hope their creation and love for nature will be passed on to others long after they’re gone.
MORE PRAIRIES
Other public prairies in Goshen include:
• 607 W. Plymouth Ave.
• Abshire Trail between Monroe Street and the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail
• Lincoln Avenue, between Lincoln Avenue and the city parking lot at Interra/Goshen Brew Co.
• Regent Street between Waterford Mills Parkway and Waterford Crossing.
• Rieth Interpretive Center, 410 W. Plymouth Ave.
