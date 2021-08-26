INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources helps strengthen Indiana’s historical and cultural heritage through annual federal matching grants it awards to communities and not-for-profit groups to assist local preservation projects.
This year, the Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has awarded 14 federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling more than $600,000 for projects in Indiana communities, according to a DNR news release. In most cases, these grants require a dollar-for-dollar match of local or private funds, for a total projected investment of $1 million.
Funding comes from the National Park Service, a unit of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which distributes federal funds to the states through its HPF program. Since 2000, the state has awarded $11 million to assist more than 500 important heritage preservation projects across Indiana.
When combined with local matching funds, this represents an investment of more than $23 million into the preservation of Indiana’s heritage, the release said.
Applications for the next round of HPF funding for 2022-2023 are available on the DNR-DHPA webpage: dnr.IN.gov/historic-preservation/help-for-owners/financial-assistance/grants/.
The deadline for proposals is Oct. 8, 2021.
