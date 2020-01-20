ELKHART — A Granger man died from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 33 at the C.R. 3 intersection, just west of Elkhart at 6:16 p.m. Monday.
According to Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies, killed in the crash was John A. Levy, 66, Granger.
Police reported that Levy was driving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra east on Old U.S. 33. As he was slowing to stop for the C.R. 3 intersection, his vehicle was struck from behind by a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Cody J. Nemec, 22, Elkhart, according to police.
Officers said that Nemec was following too closely at the time.
The impact caused Levy's vehicle to enter the westbound lane of Old U.S. 33 and into the path of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Ashle Horvath, 42, Elkhart, according to police. The officers' report describes the crash as a near head-on collision.
Levy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital by Baugo Township paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.
Nemec had a head laceration and was examined by paramedics at the scene.
Horvath did not complain of any injuries, nor did her passenger.
