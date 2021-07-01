Just a couple of days ago my oldest son and his family left after visiting from Arizona for five days.
I considered this visit a bonus because when I went to visit them in January and to meet the newest member of the family, we didn’t know they’d be coming home this summer. Aside from the visit itself being a bonus, there were several others as well.
Four-and-a half year old Emma is pretty shy and usually takes awhile to warm up. This visit itself took her all of five minutes to start talking to me, so that was a bonus! Her baby sister, 8-month-old Isabel, however, was going through a mommy separation anxiety phase so she loved me and smiled at me — as long as Mommy was holding her! My daughter-in-law was concerned I’d take it personally — I assured her I didn’t, I just felt bad I couldn’t give her more of a break!
The day they arrived was low-key and I made the requested lasagna and garlic bread dinner and both were a hit with Emma as well. The next day was beach day, which was pre-planned weeks in advance but turned out to be the only day of their visit that it didn’t rain.
We were all excited about going to Silver Beach as we planned to do so last time they visited three years ago but Emma wasn’t feeling well that day and we ended up having a beach picnic in my living room.
The only disappointment was that the Silver Beach carousel we were all looking forward to wasn’t operating that day. But it was an almost perfect beach day—not too hot, not too cool. There was a brisk breeze constantly blowing as those storm systems were on the way in. We made sand castles and Emma had a thrill jumping over the waves.
Because of the wind the lifeguards didn’t want anyone swimming but as long as we stayed right at the water’s edge, they didn’t mind too much. Hearing her giggles as we hopped over the waves holding hands was such a gift.
Mom, dad and baby sis took a walk and Emma chose to stay behind with Grandma and I allowed her to bury my legs in the sand and then we buried hers. She was pretty happy about that, too.
That night we had a bonfire and made S’mores — again figuring that might be our only chance. Even at that it was sprinkling but we were able to enjoy the fire for awhile.
Friday they went to visit their granddad and while they were gone I went through old photo albums to pull out some photos of my son as a baby and boy for them to have. Ironically I had pulled out a photo of my son at his second birthday playing with balloons with his dad.
When they came back home, Emma had a long, segmented balloon just like the one in the photo of her dad. I laughed that her grandfather was choosing the same type of balloons 40 years later.
The other bonus was how helpful they were to me while here even though they were on vacation. We picked up softener salt, my son spent hours putting together a kitchen cart that was supposed to arrive two weeks prior but serendipitously arrived five minutes before my son — I don’t know that I could’ve gotten it into the house never mind put it together by myself.
He trimmed a tree that was encroaching on my mailbox and instead of just trimming the two problem branches he gave it a good overall trim. My daughter-in-law did almost all the cooking — they have special plant-based diet so it was easier — I just picked up the groceries, but she insisted on cleaning up too.
When I told her she was doing so much her response was; “You’ve been doing for a lifetime so it’s our turn now.”
It’s hard having them so far away but two visits in a year has definitely been a bonus. I’m confident Emma will remember Grandma’s house this time. In fact she asked if she could take pictures so she could remember and took 200 of just about everything in my house!
Then her mom shared that the day before they were to leave she asked, “Can we just live here?” Hearing that warmed my heart — that makes three grandchildren who’ve expressed they want to live at Grandma’s house, which means so much.
It means they feel loved and are happy and comfortable here and that’s the biggest bonus of all.
