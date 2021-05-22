On Thursday, Goshen High School students elected their 2021-22 youth advisers. Pictured, from left, with Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, they are: Adrian Mora, the City Council Youth Adviser; Sophia Yordy, for the Mayor’s Environmental Advisory Committee; Aysia Adkins, for the Goshen Community Schools board; Steve A. Bermudez, for the Community Relations Commission; Ashley Garcia Coto, for the Parks & Recreation board; and Katie Batson, for the Shade Tree Board.
