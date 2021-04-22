INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management Thursday announced the recipients of the agency's Community Recycling Grant Program.
IDEM awarded $444,435 to 21 applicants, including the city of Goshen, which is set to receive $9,867.
"The Community Recycling Grants are a great way for IDEM to promote and encourage recycling at the local level," said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott in a news release. "IDEM is proud to work with communities to promote recycling throughout the state."
The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana.
The IDEM said grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project, and show the sustainability of the project.
Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Funds come from the solid waste management fee. The fee consists of $0.50 per ton charge on solid waste for final disposal at Indiana municipal solid waste landfills and incinerators. None of the funding comes from tax dollars.
