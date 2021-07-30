GOSHEN – Goshen Theater has announced its 2021-2022 Membership Campaign.
Following its recent capital campaign and renovation efforts, GT is now open to public events, according to a news release.
“Our mission is to be a community arts hub welcoming people of all ages to classic movies, theater productions, concerts, comedy nights, youth drama camps and other events benefitting and enriching our community,” the release said.
The membership year is July 1 to June 30, and both individual and corporate memberships are available.
“Your membership will sustain theater programming throughout the year; support programming and entertainment for the entire family; provide a place for local artists and performers to share their talents and allow Goshen Theater to be your space too,” the release added.
To become a member and see benefits for each membership level, visit goshentheater.org/membership. Visit the website to also see upcoming events as well.
The lobbies, ballroom and Miller Auditorium are available for private events. Contact Amber Burgess at amber@goshentheater.org or 574-312-3701 to schedule such an event.
