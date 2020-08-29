GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools announced that formal, in-school parent/teacher conferences will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the conferences were listed on the 2020-21 school calendar that went home with students at the beginning of the school year, GCS will not hold conferences this fall. Instead, conferences will be available upon request, school officials stated in a news release.
If parents or guardians have concerns, they may email their student’s teacher to ask questions or arrange a time to speak with them by phone. Every parent should hear from their student’s teacher either by phone or email prior to fall break.
