Goshen School Board members honored bus driver Bill Conley for his quick action in keeping students safe.
Bus driver Bill Conley was honored by the board after a community member thanked him for recognizing an oncoming dangerous driver and pulling his bus off to the side of the road. The community member followed him, and feels certain it kept her and her children safe that day. pic.twitter.com/0FEVGLnnUg— Goshen Schools (@GoshenSchools) January 29, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.