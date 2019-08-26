GOSHEN — Goshen school board members issued a declaration of emergency Monday with the goal of expediting the repair process for numerous school corporation buildings and related equipment damaged by a major hail storm that hit the Goshen area this past June.
According to Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for Goshen Community Schools, her office is currently working with the school corporation’s property and casualty insurance company, Liberty Mutual, to determine exactly how much damage was caused by the June hail storm, with the need for extensive — and costly — repairs being anticipated.
“We are still in the process of hearing from the insurance company on the final number, but the estimated number is significant,” Kelley said of the anticipated repair costs. “They sent four representatives from across the country to do estimates, and they spent a week here.”
Given the extent of the damage caused by the storm and the need to see it repaired as quickly as possible, Kitchen explained that a declaration of emergency was needed in order to allow the school corporation to bypass the traditional — and typically much more drawn out — process for initiating such a major project, which includes things such as advertising for bids, etc.
“Under Indiana code, in order to be able to make these repairs without going through the lengthy process that we did, for example, for the (new intermediate school) building, we need the board to declare that this is an emergency,” Kitchen explained.
As part of that declaration, Kitchen noted that the school corporation is required to identify and solicit quotes via a Request For Proposals from at least two vendors known to deal in the necessary repair work. Those two vendors have been identified as Weigand Construction of South Bend and Performance Services of Indianapolis.
“We will have more detail on the RFP as soon as we receive the scope back from Liberty Mutual,” Kitchen said of the overall cost of the repairs. “Dr. (Diane) Woodworth and I have been in contact with those two companies to ask if they would like to put in a proposal, so once they receive that, we will have a quick turnaround in order to do some emergency repairs on some roofs yet this fall. We will not be able to replace them until next spring, so they’ll have to do some emergency repairs there, and then there is some mechanical damage on most buildings. So we’ll have to do some of that as well.”
Given how widespread the damage is and the fact that only so much work can be done at any given time, Kitchen noted that much of the replacement work will likely not begin until next summer at the earliest.
“So we’re looking at about an 18-month process to finish all of these repairs because they were so extensive,” she told the board.
While the cost for the necessary repairs is likely to be significant, Kitchen did note that she does not anticipate the insurance claims causing a noticeable increase in the school corporation’s insurance premiums.
“We don’t anticipate a huge increase because usually acts of nature do not significantly increase premiums,” Kitchen said. “We were one of the hardest-hit school districts from this particular storm. I think it’s because we are so concentrated with our buildings so close together, so when it hit, it caused a lot of damage.”
A motion to approve the resolution authorizing the requested declaration of emergency was passed unanimously.
