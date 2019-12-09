GOSHEN — In keeping with recent pay increases approved for the school corporation’s teachers, Goshen School Board members Monday approved a 1.75% increase in the base salary of the corporation’s administrative staff.
According to Diane Woodworth, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, when the school corporation’s annual contract for teachers results in a raise for them, as it did this year with an average wage increase of 3.9% approved for the 2019-20 session, then the school corporation also looks at approving raises for its other employee groups, such as classified staff and administrators.
“We feel now that we’ve made some moves with classified staff to be more competitive in the area, and teacher’s salaries, we are feeling that way with them as well, and so we feel that we need to keep administrator pay competitive also,” Woodworth said of the requested administrative wage bump. “I would say that GCS staff, teachers and administrators, and a lot of our classified staff, too, are highly trained people. For example, our teachers and administrators are highly trained in TAP processes, teaching and learning, specialized training, data utilization and academic pathways. And so it’s very hard to replace them, as we know. So for all of those reasons, we would like to recommend that you approve the salaries and addendums as presented.”
Board secretary Roger Nafziger offered a similar sentiment prior to Monday’s vote.
“I believe we need to stay competitive,” Nafziger said. “I think we have an outstanding group of administrators, and that 1.75% doesn’t seem like a lot, but hopefully it’s a meaningful increase, and I very much support it.”
Board president Brett Weddell was quick to agree.
“We need to stay competitive, and try to be leading in the county as best we can, and move Goshen further ahead,” Weddell said.
The requested wage increase was approved unanimously.
That increase means that Woodworth, the school corporation’s highest paid administrator, will make $131,508 once the raise is implemented.
A partial list of additional school administrator salaries for the 2019-20 school year includes: Deputy Superintendent Steve Hope, $117,042; Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe, $110,467; Executive Director of Finance Kelley Kitchen, $105,206; Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tracey Noe, $97,316; and Executive Director of Talent Management & Development Lori Line, $98,631.
A breakdown of the updated salaries for GCS principals is as follows: Goshen High School, Barry Younghans, $114,412; Goshen Middle School, Lori Shreiner, $102,576, and Jan Baker, $99,946; Chamberlain Elementary School, Todd Williams, $80,220; Chandler Elementary School, Cheryl Williams, $84,165; Model Elementary School, Tami Hicks, $84,165; Parkside Elementary School, Betts McFarren, $93,371; Prairie View Elementary School, Donna Wiktorowski, $89,425; Waterford Elementary School, Karen Brock, $82,850; and West Goshen Elementary School, Aimee Schade, $80,220.
ADDITIONAL PAY BUMPS
Board members Monday also approved pay increases for the school corporation’s classified and licensed classified employees for the 2019-20 school year.
According to Lori Line, executive director of talent development and management for Goshen Community Schools, following the successful passage of the new compensation model for certified teachers as part of their recently approved master contract, the corporation’s next step was to examine the wages of other employee groups within the corporation, such as classified and licensed classified.
As approved Monday, the school corporation’s licensed classified and classified employees will have their wage scale adjusted using an average increase of about 3%, which approximates the increase recently provided to teachers.
“Overall, the average per group is at least 3%, and the minimum is 2%,” said Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for GCS. “And more than 50% of the cost of the increases will be for paraprofessionals.”
In addition to paraprofessionals, other employee groups set to receive pay bumps include: technology resource specialists (TRCs); physical/occupational therapists and assistants; speech & language pathologists; behavior consultants; and maintenance.
Additionally, Line noted that there are a number of specific adjustments the school corporation will be making in order to stay competitive. They include:
• Simplifying each pay scale to make it easier to read;
• Moving toward a time clock system and pay per hour for bus drivers;
• Adjusting the probationary period from 90 days to 45 days; and
• Accelerating the accrual of vacation days in order to allow the earning of days earlier for year-round classified staff members.
Again, the requested pay increases were approved unanimously.
