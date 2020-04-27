GOSHEN — Having been on hold during the winter months, Goshen’s Main Street redesign project is set to resume next Monday.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to close Main Street to traffic from May 4 to May 16 to allow for the milling of the street in order to prepare it for new pavement.
The project begins the next phase of the city’s ongoing Main Street redesign project, Phase 1 of which kicked off last August with the rebuilding of portions of sidewalks along the corridor that were in poor condition, and adding ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.
With the concrete work complete, it is now time for the next — and most disruptive — phase of the redesign project: the repaving of Main Street between Monroe and Pike streets.
The project involves completely milling all of the old asphalt off of Main Street, after which a geogrid fabric will be put down to make the asphalt stronger. Once the fabric is in place, the road will be repaved.
During paving, Main Street between Pike and Madison streets will be closed to traffic, and detours will be put in place utilizing Third and Pike streets to direct traffic around the closure, Sailor explained.
ANGLED PARKING
In related action, board members Monday also approved a second request by Sailor for a partial lane restriction on Main Street from May 18 to June 1 to allow for striping of the repaved roadway.
As planned, the re-striping process promises to bring some major changes to the downtown in the form of angled parking, which is set to run from Pike Street to Madison Street.
Once the re-striping is complete, Main Street is then set to be reduced down from four lanes to two, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph, and four-way stops will be added at the intersections of Jefferson, Washington and Clinton.
Both requests were approved unanimously.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, board members:
• Approved a request by Sailor to begin advertising for bids for the upcoming East Goshen water main replacement project. Bids for the project are due back to the board on May 25.
• Approved a request by Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink to allow for the hosting of Goshen’s Memorial Day parade on May 25. The parade is currently set to begin between 10 and 10:15 a.m. in front of the Goshen Police Department, and will conclude at Oakridge Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.