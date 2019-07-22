Goshen's Main Street redesign a go

GOSHEN — Goshen's Main Street redesign project is officially a go.
Goshen Redevelopment Commission members in a special meeting early Friday morning approved a $989,657 contract with Niblock Excavating of Bristol for the city’s long-planned Main Street redesign project.
Niblock’s bid of $989,657 was the lowest of four bids submitted for consideration during the commission’s July 15 meeting. Also submitting bids for the project were: Walsh & Kelly of South Bend with a bid of $1,315,000; Phend & Brown of Milford with a bid of $1,476,940; and Rieth-Riley Construction Co. of Goshen with a bid of $1,634,000.
THE PLAN
According to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, the project as planned consists of repaving and reconfiguring Main Street from four lanes down to two lanes; changing parking along the thoroughfare from parallel to angled; striping bump-outs at intersections with delineators and movable planters; removing signals at Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets and replacing them with four-way stops; and replacing curb ramps and select sections of sidewalk along the corridor.
“We also added mid-block crossings from feedback that we received from requests between Washington and Jackson streets. So basically at the theater, and then the block south of the theater,” Biek added of the project. “A mid-block crossing is basically where we’re putting in curb ramps where the alleys are. We’re closing off the alleys to vehicular traffic and putting in ramps, and a crosswalk, and also signage. So vehicles will have to yield to pedestrians within a crosswalk.”
Biek noted that parking along Main Street will increase by a total of 42 spots as a result of the redesign, which includes the addition of six handicap spots.
As for the project timeline, Biek noted that construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in early August and conclude in late October.
“It should start in the next couple weeks,” Biek said of the project. “They’re ready to go, so we just have to work on getting our contracts and insurance and paperwork squared away before they start.”
CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP
Paving the way for Friday’s action was the recent transfer of ownership of Main Street from the state to the city, which was made official this past April.
That change in turn was made possible by the recently completed U.S. 33 North Connector route, an $18.9 million project that involved rerouting U.S. 33 from in front of Goshen High School at Monroe Street, along the Ninth Street corridor to Pike Street, with the ultimate goal of getting traffic off of Main Street and helping traffic get through town quicker without as many lights. As part of that change, control of Third Street was turned over to the state, and relabeled as the new Ind. 15 route.
Once that transfer of ownership was made official April 19, the city assumed control over Main Street from Pike Street to Madison Street and Madison from Main Street to the new U.S. 33, paving the way for the thoroughfare’s long-discussed redesign.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Approved a listing agreement with Patty Miller of Century 21 for the sale of a surplus commission-owned property at 65706 Ind. 15, Goshen.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315.
